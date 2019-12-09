Instant analysis: Seahawks get reality check in primetime loss to Rams

LOS ANGELES -- The Seattle Seahawks (10-3) got a reality check on Sunday night, falling to the Los Angeles Rams, 28-12, on primetime. An anemic offensive performance was made worse by a slew of notable injuries for the Seahawks.

The loss puts Seattle in second place of the NFC West, one game back of the 49ers. It's not the end of the world, though. While the Seahawks are now unlikely to claim the No. 1 seed in the NFC, Seattle still controls its own destiny within the division.

Here's what you need to know from Sunday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

1. Seahawks goes completely silent

Seattle was outgained 455 to 308. The Seahawks scored an opening drive field goal and then went seven-straight possessions without scoring points: punt, down, punt, end of half, punt, punt, punt. Seattle didn't muster a single offensive touchdown and went just 5-of-14 on third down.

Russell Wilson finished the game with just 245 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He was sacked five times, and his streak of 16 games (playoffs included) with at least one touchdown pass came to an end as well.

It may be time to wonder what's going on with Tyler Lockett. He was quiet for a fourth-straight game, but this time he wasn't dealing with a leg injury or the flu as far as we know. He caught 4-of-6 targets for 43 yards.

DK Metcalf was Seattle's leading receiver with six receptions for 78 yards.

2. Rashaad Penny hurts his knee

Penny suffered what may be a serious knee injury in the first quarter of the Seahawks Week 14 matchup against the Rams. Penny injured his knee at the end of a 16-yard reception -- a screen pass that he took up the left sideline.

He went down immediately clutching his leg. Trainers tended to Penny on the bench for a moment before moving him to the blue medical tent. Penny then limped his way to the Seahawks locker room.

After initially being announced as questionable to return, he's since been downgraded to out.



The second-year running back had been a rising star in Seattle's offense. Penny racked up 203 yards, 33 receiving yards and three total touchdowns over his last two games combined. He'd earned a near 50/50 split in a timeshare with Chris Carson.

Penny tweeted mid-game, which adds further indication that the injury is serious.

GOD makes no mistakes. Love you 12s . Thank you for the support💙💚 — Rashaad Penny (@pennyhendrixx) December 9, 2019

3. Quandre Diggs the lone defensive star

Seattle's defense was gashed by Los Angeles for the second time this season. The Seahawks allowed 455 total yards. The Rams converted 7-of-13 third downs. Jared Goff completed 22-of-31 pass attempts for 293 yards, two touchdowns and two pics. Most of the production came in the first half as he was nearly flawless through the first two quarters. Tyler Higbee caught seven passes for 116 yards and Robert Woods caught seven passes for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Diggs was the lone bright spot. He had a 55-yard pick-six to open the third quarter and later intercepted Goff again on a deep pass down the right sideline. In his four games with the Seahawks, Diggs has three interceptions, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a touchdown.

Odds and ends:

- Rasheem Green blocked a field goal in the third quarter, which a neat personal moment given he played his college ball at the Coliseum for USC.

- Malik Turner dropped a crucial fourth-down pass in the first half. Jacob Hollister also had a drive-ending drop.

- Seattle's offense was flagged for illegal formation on the first play of the game, which somewhat sums up everything that transpired Sunday night.





Instant analysis: Seahawks get reality check in primetime loss to Rams originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest