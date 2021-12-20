Instant analysis: Saints win ugly in Tom Brady’s first-ever home shutout loss

Sure, the New Orleans Saints played an ugly game. But it was balanced out by the beautiful image of C.J. Gardner-Johnson grinning in Tom Brady’s face after he fumbled deep in New Orleans territory on the last scoring opportunity the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense got on the night.

It was the first time Brady has ever been shut out at home in his NFL career. And he hadn’t been held scoreless at all since 2006, a streak of 255 consecutive games (including the playoffs). That’s the second-longest series without a shutout in league history, trailing only Drew Brees, whose 304-game run outlasted Brady.

Here’s our instant take on the Saints’ incredible 9-0 win on the road:

Saints defensive line wins the day

It wasn’t easy, but Cameron Jordan and the big guys up front made all the difference against Tampa Bay. They pressured Brady on almost every down from the first snap, sacking him four times and rushing him into some bad throws on critical downs late in the game. Big props to Jordan in playing so well during his first game back from a COVID-19 absence, notching a pair of clutch sacks on third downs. Marcus Davenport was a constant pass-rush threat and got his own sack, with David Onyemata also getting in on the party.

But the Saints secondary did its job, too. The Buccaneers receiving corps dropped some passes but for the most part they were just well-defended. Rookie cornerback Paulson Adebo in particular had a good game, but his veteran teammate Marshon Lattimore rose to the occasion in smothering whoever lined up against him. And his heady tackle of Scottie Miller in the game’s final minute, quite literally dragging Miller away from the sideline to keep the clock running, may have been the straw that broke the camel’s back in keeping Tampa Bay out of scoring position.

Brett Maher bails out the floundering Saints offense

Yeah, a kicker deserved a game ball. That hasn’t happened often for the Saints this year. But Maher was good from distances of 39, 35, and 42 yards to build an insurmountable lead against the Buccaneers. He executed his assignment perfectly and it was enough to win the day. Missing just one of those field goals might have been enough to put this one in jeopardy. But his third and final kick put the game out of reach and made it a multi-score affair.

But we can’t ignore how gnarly the New Orleans offense looked for much of the game. They averaged just 3.5 yards per play and Taysom Hill completed only 13 of his 27 pass attempts, taking a pair of sacks at inopportune times (which, to be fair, it’s never a good time to take a sack). Hill made poor decisions with the football and his receivers weren’t much better. Even Alvin Kamara was bottled up well with just 18 yards on the ground and 13 through the air. But Maher’s clutch kicking was enough to help them go the distance.

What comes next?

The Saints are 7-7 and, if the playoffs started today, they’d be the seventh playoff seed in the NFC. They’ve fought and clawed their way back from a five-game losing streak and COVID-19 absences to get in the mix. If they can keep this winning going they can power through to the postseason.

It starts with a Monday night game against the Miami Dolphins next week. Miami has been rolling and overcame a 10-0 deficit to the New York Jets on Sunday, which capped their own six-game winning streak. They’ll be a tough out, but if the Saints defense can keep up the pressure and if their offense can get a little healthier (adding All-Pro offensive tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk back to the lineup would help), they just might make some noise.

