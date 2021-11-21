Instant analysis of Saints’ 40-29 loss vs. Eagles

The Alvin Kamara-less New Orleans Saints offense again took too long to get up to speed in their 40-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, but it wasn’t all bad. It might have been pretty one-sided for most of the afternoon — but there’s some reason for carefully guarded optimism moving forwards. Here’s a quick look at Week 11’s defeat.

What went right?

Photo credit: Steph Chambers/Getty Images

No defender had a better game than Marcus Williams, who prevented at least two touchdown passes on his lonesome with timely pass breakups. His first defended pass saw the free safety fly from beyond the opposite hash mark to the sideline, traveling at a top speed of over 29 feet per second. He later caught an Eagles receiver in midair at the goal line and forced them out of bounds before they could make a move and fall into the end zone. He was remarkably clutch in some huge moments and deserves credit for it.

Another player who stood out was Marcus Davenport (why can’t we build the whole defense out of Marcuses?). The big defensive end is really asserting himself and taking point up front. He came away with 1.5 sacks and 4 total quarterback hits, and his side-to-side agility was a big part in containing Jalen Hurts on the ground (take away his longest gain on a 24-yard scramble that went away from Davenport, and Hurts gained just 45 rushing yards on 17 carries). He’s really hit his stride. It’s a shame no one else along the defensive line can match his intensity.

And let’s hear three cheers for Blake Gillikin. The second-year punter continued his campaign for All-Pro candidacy with 299 yards off of six punts, averaging 49.8 yards per try and dropping half of them inside the Philadelphia 20-yard line (without a single touchback). He’s been a worthy heir for Thomas Morstead. It’s just too bad the Saints offense has had to ask him to punt so often during his first year on the job, but maybe it’s good practice for what should be a long career.

What went wrong?

Photo credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Where to start? The Saints had a slim margin for error given all of their injuries and collapsed in all phases. Trevor Siemian had a three-quarter meltdown until the Eagles decided to take it easy on him late in the game, tossing a pair of awful interceptions and barely completing half his passes while averaging 5.4 yards per attempt. Mark Ingram was the only running back with a pulse and even he fumbled in New Orleans territory to set up an Eagles field goal. Their patchwork offensive line consistently botched their assignments and couldn’t execute the simplest tunnel screen. Some early success on the ground was abandoned even before the Eagles took a big lead.

Those troubles spread to the other phases of the game. The Saints’ vaunted run defense had no answers for the Eagles’ run option plays, with Cameron Jordan repeatedly getting frozen in place trying to read Hurts’ intentions in the backfield. Running back Miles Sanders had a banner day with 94 rushing yards in his return from injured reserve, often popping right through the second level for consistent positive gains. You could take out his longest carry (25 yards) and he still averaged a healthy 4.6 yards per attempt without it.

As effective as Gillikin has been in his main gig as a punter, it’s time to discuss a change at holder on field goals and extra point attempts. He’s the consistent variable on the Saints kicking carousel, which has seen everyone from Aldrick Rosas and Cody Parkey to Brian Johnson and Brett Maher struggle with short-yardage kicks. Maybe all four kickers really are that sorry, but it’s possible Gillikin is doing something wrong to lead to these issues. And while we’re talking special teams, Deonte Harris fumbled again, but at least he was able to fall on it. The Saints just can’t put a complete game together.

And what's the bottom line?

Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard, left, is tackled by New Orleans Saints' David Onyemata during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

There isn’t a team in the NFL the Saints will beat if they keep playing like this. They can’t keep losing the turnover battle and screwing up simple blocking assignments. The 2-8 New York Jets are waiting on the other side of this two-week prime time stretch and a road loss to that sorry squad is terrifyingly realistic. It’s so frustrating to see the Saints cut down like this after the strong start to their season, but they’ve inflicted themselves with too many mistakes. They’ve earned all the mediocrity a 5-5 record carries.

But here’s your silver lining: everything they’ve done badly is correctable. They did a good job cutting down on the penalties this week (drawing three flags for 25 yards). They’re too well-coached to keep spiraling like this. With so many key contributors out with injuries — Alvin Kamara, Terron Armstead, and Ryan Ramczyk are the most prominent, but they’ve missed Tanoh Kpassagnon, Taysom Hill, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Payton Turner, too — there’s reason to think they can still right the ship and get hot in December. A 10- or 11-win season is still very achievable.

It just won’t be easy. And it won’t happen overnight. Sean Payton and his team aren’t going to throw the towel yet, and neither should the fanbase. Keep your chins up and focus on what’s coming next.

