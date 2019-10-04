Instant analysis: Russell Wilson carries Seahawks over Rams in primetime thriller

Greg Zuerlein missed a game-winning 44-yard field goal attempt in the final seconds, allowing the Seattle Seahawks (4-1) to escape with a 30-29 win over the Los Angeles Rams (3-2) in a primetime thriller.

The game ended up being a second-half shootout, one where Russell Wilson turned in another MVP-caliber performance.

Here are three quick takeaways from the game:

1. Wilson's wizardry carries Seahawks offense

Wilson was dialed in throughout the contest, and he was even better than his impressive numbers. He consistently avoided pressure, ran his patented scramble drill and made something out of nothing. Wilson's ridiculous throws consisted of a 38-yarder to Will Dissly, a 25-yarder to Dissly, a 40-yard touchdown to DK Metcalf, a 13-yard throw to Tyler Lockett after a five-second scramble and a 30-yard dime to Rashaad Penny down the right sideline.

Wilson continues to play at an MVP level. He finished the game with 268 yards and four touchdowns on 17-of-23 passing. He added 33 yards on seven carries. Wilson found Chris Carson for a 5-yard touchdown on 4th-and-5 for the game-winning touchdown.

He's now got 12 touchdown passes and no interceptions on the season. Wilson hasn't thrown an interception in his last 201 pass attempts.

2. Seahawks defense gashed by Jared Goff & Co.

The Rams had touchdown drives of eight plays for 62 yards, six plays for 75 yards and five plays for 75 yards. Goff threw for 395 yards and a touchdown while Todd Gurley scored twice on the ground. Seattle's defense was ultimately saved by two takeaways and Zuerlein's missed field goal. Jadeveon Clowney forced a fumble of Gurley in the first half and recovered the loose ball himself. Tedric Thompson had a clutch, acrobatic interception late in the fourth quarter.

Ultimately, Seattle got lucky to win, and the defense has a lot of work to do moving forward. The Seahawks had five quarterback hits but failed to get a sack in this one.

3. Questionable decisions haunt Seahawks once again

Seattle faced 4th-and-1 from the Rams 30-yard line late in the first half, and Pete Carroll opted to kick a 48-yard field goal. Jason Myers missed the kick, and Los Angeles immediately marched down the field and scored a touchdown before halftime to cut Seattle's lead to one. It wasn't a surprising decision to kick the field goal given Carroll's conservative tendencies, but it's still questionable given the high-powered offense standing on the opposite sideline.

In the fourth quarter, Carroll challenged a 29-yard completion from Jared Goff to Brandin Cooks, looking for offensive pass interference to be called upon review. There was no obvious contact from Cooks to suggest that OPI would be called. As expected, Carroll lost the challenge, costing the Seahawks a valuable timeout in a close game.

Notes:

- Michael Dickson had a perfect 56-yard punt downed at the Rams 1-yard line by Ugo Amadi. It was a big momentum swing as Los Angeles went three-and-out.

- D.J. Fluker left the game with a hamstring injury and did not return. Jamarco Jones filled in at right guard.

- Carson logged his second-straight 100-yard game with 118 yards on 27 carries.

