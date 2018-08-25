Instant analysis from Redskins' ugly Week 3 preseason loss to Broncos

LANDOVER, MD--Here is my instant analysis of the Redskins' 29-17 preseason loss against the Broncos.



-On the first play from scrimmage, Adrian Peterson took a handoff out an I-formation and went up the middle for seven yards. He finished the run well, powering for an extra yard or two. His second run went for no gain but the next time he had the ball he showed some good burst gaining 13 yards off left tackle. A few plays later he went off left tackle again for six. At the end of the Redskins' first two possessions he had eight carries for 35 yards.





-Daron Payne showed strength and agility making a tackle of running back Royce Freeman. He caught the runner on an off-tackle play and just manhandled him to the ground.





-The Redskins will be happy if Peterson can do what he did on fourth and a few chain links in the second quarter. He bounced went off left tackle, bounced it outside, did a little stop and go, and rumbled for a gain of 15.





-Unlike Peterson, Alex Smith did not get off to a good start. The first four times he dropped back to pass went sack, incompletion, incompletion, and two-yard completion on fourth and three. The Redskins' third possession went three incompletions and out. It was a 13-second possession. He came alive in the second quarter, completing two passes to Paul Richardson that gained 31 yards and, along with Peterson's fourth-down run, set up a 33-yard Dustin Hopkins field goal. Smith left late in the second quarter with a line of 3 of 8 for 33 yards.





-The Broncos' second possession showed some problems with the defense. Case Keenum completed passes totaling 40 yards to Demaryius Thomas and Courtland Sutton. Freeman finished off the drive with a 24-yard run right up the gut. You know, the middle of the defense that has supposedly been fixed.



- In the second quarter the Redskins were all over first- and second-down runs but then the Broncos went right down the field for a touchdown. The keys were a nice 33-yard pass from Keenum to Emmanuel Sanders and a Sanders end around for 33 yards and the TD. The tackling on the score was sloppy by a Redskins team that was playing a mix of starters and backups against Broncos offensive starters.





-Anthony Lanier got a third-down sack in the second quarter. He hasn't played a whole lot this preseason. He did it against the Broncos' offensive starters.





-Trailing 20-3 in the third quarter, the Redskins had a horrible three and out. None of the three plays ever had a chance of gaining anything. Meanwhile, the Broncos, with Chad Kelly at quarterback, are doing the hot knife through butter routing on the Washington defensive backups.





-The starters on the offensive line had better stay healthy because the backups have looked bad. Colt McCoy had no time to throw in the second half.





-Kevin Hogan came in for the fourth quarter and on his first drive he gave the remaining fans something to cheer about. He launched a prayer that Darvin Kidsy hauled in for 40 yards. He then went to Kidsy for six more before finding Simmie Cobbs in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. It was the Redskins' first touchdown since the second quarter of the New England game. He led another TD drive late in the game, going to Kidsy for the touchdown. It was a good performance, but Hogan needs a great outing next week to have a shot at making the team.



