Instant analysis and recap of Packers’ 40-33 loss to Eagles in Week 12

The Green Bay Packers (4-8) scored 33 points but couldn’t stop the Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) from running all over the defense en route to a 40-33 win on “Sunday Night Football” from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Packers have lost seven of the last eight games, and quarterback Aaron Rodgers exited with an oblique injury.

It was over when…

… Miles Sanders converted 3rd-and-3 with a 4-yard run with 57 seconds left, preventing Jordan Love from getting one last shot to tie the game.

Game balls

– WR Christian Watson: The rookie saved an early scoring drive with a fourth-down conversion, and he got the Packers back into the game with a 63-yard touchdown catch from Jordan Love in the fourth quarter.

– OLB Justin Hollins: The newcomer chased down Jalen Hurts for a sack and finished with two tackles for loss.

– KR/PR Keisean Nixon: He averaged 34.4 yards per kickoff return and had two returns nearly go the distance, including a 53-yarder in the fourth quarter.

Key stat

408: The Packers gave up 363 rushing yards to the Eagles, including 300 combined from Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders.

Quick hits

– Aaron Rodgers suffered an oblique injury on the first drive of the second half, played one more possession but eventually exited the game. Jordan Love played the final two drives, completing 6-of-9 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

– The Packers took a 14-13 lead in the first quarter and tied the game at 20-20 in the second quarter, but the Eagles went up 27-20 before half and never trailed again.

– The Eagles ran 49 times, averaged 7.4 yards per rush, created 21 rushing first downs and scored three rushing touchdowns.

– Rodgers threw a pair of interceptions in the first half but also two excellent touchdown passes. The Packers lost the turnover battle, 2-1.

– The Packers (7.0) actually averaged more yards per play than the Eagles (6.3).

– The Packers were 2-for-8 on third or fourth down; the Eagles were 10-for-18.

– Christian Watson caught his sixth touchdown pass in the last three games. His speed on the “Strike” route was devastating.

– A.J. Dillon and Aaron Jones turned 20 carries into 107 yards, and Dillon score a 20-yard rushing touchdown. They also caught six passes for 80 yards, including a 23-yard receiving touchdown.

– Love looked poised and decisive during his two drives, which netted 10 points and kept the Packers in the game. Aaron Rodgers came alive as a player after coming into a game for an injured Brett Favre in Dallas in 2007. Was this a synonymous moment?

– The soon-to-be 39-year-old quarterback is dealing with two bad injuries. The 2020 first-round pick just delivered during his big moment. The Packers are 4-8 and not mathematically eliminated, but the time is coming for this franchise to get a look at Love to finish this season.

What’s next

The Packers stay on the road with a visit to Chicago to play the rival Bears (3-9) on Sunday.

