Instant analysis and recap of Packers’ 15-9 loss to Lions in Week 9

The Green Bay Packers (3-6) dropped a fifth-straight game and were stung hard by injuries during a demoralizing 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday at Ford Field.

It was over when…

… Aaron Rodgers’ desperation heave into the end zone on 4th-and-10 from the 17-yard line fell harmlessly incomplete with no receiver in the vicinity.

Game balls

– WR Allen Lazard: Playing through pain, the Packers’ No. 1 receiver caught four passes for 87 yards and the team’s only touchdown.

– CB Jaire Alexander: For the second straight week, an interception from Alexander in the second half gave the Packers life.

– CB Keisean Nixon: His lone kickoff return covered 33 yards. He looks close to breaking a big one.

Key stat

0-for-4: The Packers finished 0-for-4 scoring touchdowns in the red zone, including two interceptions and the game-ending turnover on downs.

Scoring

0-8: Shane Zylstra 1-yard touchdown (two-point conversion)

6-8: Allen Lazard 20-yard touchdown (extra point)

6-15: James Mitchell 3-yard touchdown (extra point)

9-15: Mason Crosby 25-yard field goal

Quick hits

– This is just a bad football team that can’t execute in big spots and is now wrecked by injury. How does a team that has lost five straight, including this one in Detroit, make something of this spiraling season? It’s getting very close to “play for pride” time in Green Bay.

– At least a half-dozen starters left the game to injury, including Romeo Doubs, David Bakhtiari, Aaron Jones and Rashan Gary.

– The Packers didn’t score a touchdown in the red zone, failed three times on fourth down and had three turnovers. It’s almost impossible to win in the NFL with these kinds of mistakes.

– The Lions got four first downs via penalty. The Packers had eight penalties overall (for the second straight week).

– Run the ball? Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon rushed 20 times for 59 yards.

– The Lions dared the Packers to throw while also stopping the run effectively. Aaron Rodgers’ passer rating was 53.5.

– Of the team’s 109 rushing yards, 40 came on scrambles by Rodgers.

– Lazard toughed it out through a shoulder injury. He had the 20-yard touchdown catch in traffic and finished with a game-high 87 receiving yards.

– The Packers keep losing despite dominant performances against the pass. Jared Goff finished with 137 passing yards.

– The Packers punted one time, had eight third-down conversions, gained nearly 400 total yards and ran 69 plays yet still scored only nine points.

What’s next

The Packers return home to play the Dallas Cowboys (6-2) at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. Mike McCarthy’s team has won two straight games and will be coming off the bye week.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire