Instant analysis and recap of Eagles 27-13 loss to Colts in preseason finale

The Eagles concluded their 2023 preseason with an 0-2-1 record and no serious injuries outside of the thunb surgery that’ll sideline Haason Reddick a few weeks.

The starters sat, while Tanner McKee again shined, but it wasn’t enough as the Colts built on a 17-13 halftime lead and exited Lincoln Financial Field with a 27-13 road win.

Shane Steichen returned to Philadelphia for the first time since being hired by Indianapolis, and he had No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson.

The former Florida Gators quarterback went 6-17 for 78 yards.

Both teams will now work towards the August 29 roster cutdown day, with Thursday night providing some early indicators of who’s in and who’s out.

With both teams off on Friday, here’s an instant analysis of the final preseason game.

It’s a preseason game and the starters were out of the game, but productivity is productivity and the rookie linebacker was impressive.

The former Michigan State linebacker and undrafted free agent logged a game high 17 tackles on the night and was everywhere on the field Thursday night.

VanSumeren is a roster long-shot, but he put great film on display.

Allen isn’t a natural punt returner, but it’s been two straight preseason’s where the former Oregon star and Olympic hurdler has put his explosiveness on display.

Allen had a 73-yard kickoff return to open the game, and then had one catch for 7-yards.

Covey has been injured and things could get interesting ahead of Tuesday.

Tyreek Maddox-Williams

The Philadelphia native was highlighted in the first half, and his breakout performance got even better after a 42-yard interception return off a poor pass from Sam Ehlinger.

Maddox-Williams finished the night with 7 tackles, 1 TFL, and 2 passes defended.

Like K’Von Wallace, the undrafted free agent cornerback from Alabama was getting snaps late in the fourth quarter.

Ricks could be a year away from being a contributor, and it’ll be about whether Philadelphia can hide the talented cornerback on the practice squad.

Ricks was tough in coverage, and finished the night with three tackles and one pass defended.

The fifth running back on the roster, Sermon logged a team high 16 carries for a dissapointing 30-yards running behind the second and third team offensive line.

Sermon added four catches for 26 yards and will now await the roster cuts.

Signed earlier in the week, Swain logged six catches for 33 yards on seven targets.

Random notes

Philadelphia finished with 17 total first downs, were 6-17 on third down, and 278 total yards.

The Eagles allowed 27 first downs, and 393 total yards.

Nick Sirianni’s team finishes the preseason 0-2-1, with only Haason Reddick’s injury as a potential concern.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire