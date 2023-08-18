Instant analysis and recap of Eagles 18-18 tie with Browns in preseason matchup

The Eagles were outgained in yards and time of possessions, but used some late minute efficiency to finish their preseason matchup agaisnt the Browns with an 18-18 tie.

Tanner McKee played with poise down the stretch and Sean Desai’s revamped defense showed grit while holding Cleveland to just one touchdown on the night.

The Philadelphia defense allowed 21 first downs, but held Cleveland to 10-22 on third downs and 399 total yards while playing nearly 90 snaps.

With an intense now complete, here’s instant analysis.

Eagles and Browns players wish Tyrie Cleveland well after he was placed on the cart pic.twitter.com/IkOzVP6sTm — Chris Franklin (@cfranklinnews) August 18, 2023

Cleveland was having an exceptional training camp prior to suffering the injury, and the hope is that he won’t miss significant time.

Positive note from the Eagles: WR Tyrie Cleveland has movement in all his extremities. Diagnosed as a neck injury. https://t.co/Wd8pEyLjnR — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 18, 2023

Eli Ricks struggles in coverage

Ricks was beaten for a 32-yard touchdown by Austin Watkins, but showed some grit even knocking down a pass, and making one tackle on the night.

There were growing pains for an ever-improving cornerback.

Moro Ojomo is really good

The rookie from Texas was having a really good training camp, and had logged three tackles and one quarterback hit before being stretchered off after suffering a head injury.

Tough night at LFF. Another injury – this time it's rookie DT Moro Ojomo down after he attempted to tackle Kellen Mond from behind. The cart is out on the field. EMTs are now assisting Ojomo onto a backboard/stretcher. — Josh Tolentino (@JCTSports) August 18, 2023

The Michigan State linebacker saw an uptick in playing time and finished with five tackles and one pass defended.

Tarron Jackson showed up

The former Coastal Carolina pass rusher had multiple pressures and finished the game with four tackles, one tackle for loss and two quarterback hits.

Tanner McKee

Things pick up when McKee enters the lineup, and the rookie once again showed the moxie needed to be ssuccessful in the NFL.

McKee was 10-18 passing, for 147 yards and a touchdown, and had the Eagles on the verge of a fourth quarterback comeback.

Marcus Mariota’s roster spot could be in jeopardy if he wasn’t guaranteed $5 million.

Injury update

The Eagles had six players exit the contest with injuries, and two of those players suffered neck or injuries.

Eagles' injury updates from tonight: Ojomo (neck) out, movement in extremities.

Cleveland (neck) out, movement in extremities.

McPhearson (ankle) out.

Andrews (ankle) out.

Smith (shoulder) questionable to return.

Zaccheaus (shoulder) questionable to return. — Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) August 18, 2023

Josiah Scott showed up

Highly scrutinized at the slot cornerback spot, Scott logged three tackles on the night and made several timely stops.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire