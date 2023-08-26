Instant analysis, recap of Bills win over the Bears in preseason finale

The Buffalo Bills concluded their preseason with a 24-13 win over the Chicago Bears. Here is Bills Wire’s full instant analysis and recap from the game that was:

The keys to the game

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

On both offense and defense, the Bills starters played and played well. The first-team offense scored a touchdown. The defense had a three-and-out series.

Backup QB Kyle went most of the distance for the Bills. His play was spotty as he had an impressive touchdown pass but also turned the ball over.

The penalty issue was much better for Buffalo. After the Bills had 12 total in the first half in their second preseason game, that number was down to two in the first half in Chicago.

Game balls

Bills running back Damien Harris (22) Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

RB Damien Harris: 7 carries, 25 yards, touchdown

RB Darrynton Evans:

TE Quintin Morris: 1 catch, 29 yards, touchdown

CB Christian Benford: 1 tackle, 1 pass breakup

DB Siran Neal: 2 tackles, 2 pass breakups

CB Cam Lewis: 6 tackles, pass breakup

DE AJ Epenesa, 2 tackles, 1 sack, 2 tackles for loss

Roster decision time

Now the Bills are onto roster cut day. That will take place Tuesday and players and teams will begin that work even sooner.

Against the Bears, there were still plenty of questions we did not get answered. At linebacker, it’s down to Tyrel Dodson or AJ Klein. Terrel Bernard (hamstring) again did not play. The entire play from the linebacker position was spotty.

The same can be said at backup quarterback.

These two positions, specifically, could see huge changes in the coming days. Outside addition could be possible.

Quick hits

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen was 5-for-7 for 49 yards.

Ty Johnson

Harris only averaged 3.6 yards per carry but played well. He will likely see goal line snaps for the Bills.

Stefon Diggs showed a fire and desire to play. He had two catches for 20 yards.

Replacing McGovern in the lineup was David Edwards at left guard.

Former first-round pick Kaiir Elam is well behind Christian Benford and Dane Jackson in the cornerback pecking order. He played into the second half of the preseason finale… not a good sign.

Special teams is an issue for the Bills. Sam Martin had a punt blocked and the Bears had a long kick return.

Ja’Marcus Ingram got his hands on an interception.

Andy Isabella was pushing for a roster spot but the coaching staff favorite had a fumble on a kick return.

Trent Sherfield remains reliable, hauling in two catches for 26 yards.

Deonte Harty had a team-high four catches.

Injury watch

Bills linebacker Baylon Spector (54) (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Linebacker Baylon Spector was the lone injury for the Bills against the Bears. He sustained a hamstring injury.

Quarterback Matt Barkley (elbow), receiver Khalil Shakir (ribs) and offensive lineman Connor McGovern (knee) also did not play, along with Bernard.

What's next?

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills and NFL have off next weekend. Then comes the regular season. Buffalo visits the New York Jets on Monday Night Football in Week 1. Buckle up.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire