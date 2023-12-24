Instant analysis, recap of the Bills’ win over the Chargers

The Buffalo Bills overcame a slow start en route to a 24-22 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16.

The game started slowly for the Bills (9-6). Buffalo punted on their first three offensive possessions. Those drives netted the Bills only 56 total yards.

Meanwhile, the Chargers (5-10) put points on the board on two of their first three drives. Cameron Dicker made a 20-yard field goal to put the Chargers up 3-0 early in the first quarter. The Bills held strong in the red zone, stopping the 14-play drive just short of the end zone.

Deonte Harty fumbled a punt, which gave the Chargers the ball in plus territory. Four plays later, Los Angeles quarterback Easton Stick scored the game’s first touchdown with a one-yard rush.

Down 10-0, the Bills finally found some life. They responded quickly with a one-play drive. Bills QB Josh Allen extended the play, rolling to his right. Allen found receiver Gabe Davis in stride. Davis muscled his way into the end zone. The 57-yard score reduced the deficit to three points.

On the next drive, Buffalo utilized the run game a bit more. Running back James Cook ran three times, while Leonard Fournette toted the ball twice. The drive culminated with a Josh Allen two-yard rush. Buffalo went into halftime up 14-10.

The Chargers held strong into the second half. Allen threw an interception on Buffalo’s initial drive of the second half. Allen looked deep for wideout Stefon Diggs, throwing across his body. The pass was short, and Chargers DB Alohi Gilman came up with the pick near midfield.

The Chargers responded with an eight-play drive. Buffalo’s defense held the damage to a minimum, only allowing another Dicker field goal. The 40-yard field goal brought the Chargers back within a point.

Buffalo’s offense kept things moving forward, with Allen completing all four passes on the drive. The most impressive pass was a deep ball to the sidelines in Davis’s direction. The 36-yard reception put the Bills on the brink of scoring. Allen plowed ahead for a one-yard score, giving Buffalo a 21-13 lead late in the third quarter.

The Bills defense once again kept the Chargers from finding the end zone. Los Angeles started the drive well, moving the ball well on the first eight plays of the drive. The Chargers moved the ball methodically, with short passes and effective rushes. Taron Johnson made two great plays, forcing drops and effectively ending the drive. Cameron Dicker made a 47-yard field goal to pull the Chargers back to 21-16.

Buffalo made multiple mistakes on their next drive. Penalties wiped out big gains for James Cook and Gabe Davis. Spencer Brown was flagged for tripping, while Mitch Morse was penalized for holding. To compound the problems, Siran Neal took a false start on the punt formation. Sam Martin punted from the back of the end zone. The Chargers took possession in Bills territory.

The Bills defense made another strong stand, limiting the Chargers to 21 yards on six plays. Los Angeles ended a fourth drive with a field goal. This time, Dicker was good from 45 yards out. Buffalo held a slim 21-19 lead midway through the fourth quarter.

The fumbling issues continued for James Cook. On Buffalo’s next offensive snap, Cook had the ball ripped away. With just over seven minutes remaining in regulation, the Chargers had the ball in field goal range.

A series of events fell into the Bills favor on the next drive. First, the Chargers had a first down overturned, giving them a third-and-inches situation. Then, the Los Angeles center was called for a false start. Terrel Bernard then sacked Stick. Dicker, who was automatic all night, made a 53-yard field goal to put the Chargers in the lead, 22-21.

Buffalo’s offense slowly moved back down the field. A combination of short passes and short runs put the Bills in Chargers territory. Allen made a tremendous play on third down, finding a wide-open target Khalil Shakir. Shakir secured the ball as he was falling to the ground. Initially, Shakir got up and ran in for a touchdown. The play was overturned, as a Chargers defender touched Shakir just as the wideout was getting up. The Bills then drained the clock with a series of run plays. Tyler Bass made a 29-yard field goal to give Buffalo the 24-22 lead.

Buffalo’s defense closed out the final 28 seconds to give the Bills the hard-fought victory. Defense tackle Ed Oliver sacked Stick on first down. The Bills secondary deflected the second down pass. Buffalo stopped Alex Erickson after a series of laterals.

Keys to the game

The Bills defense kept the Chargers out of the end zone. Los Angeles settled for five field goals.

Josh Allen was close to flawless once again. Outside of the interception, McDermott put the ball in Allen’s hands to make a play. Allen didn’t have to put up gaudy numbers through the air; Allen was efficient with his passing attack.

Gabe Davis had a huge night with 130 yards on four catches and a touchdown reception.

Buffalo drained the clock in a methodical four-minute drill to seal the game. The Bills left only 28 seconds on the clock after taking the lead following Bass’s field goal.

Stefon Diggs caught two first-down passes to keep the final series moving forward for the Buffalo offense. The Bills had five sacks on the evening. Ed Oliver had two sacks, while Poona Ford, Terrel Bernard, and Rasul Douglas each contributed a sack.

Quick hits

Los Angeles had more first downs than Buffalo, 18-16.

Taylor Rapp led the Bills with nine tackles.

Allen rushed for a touchdown and threw for a score for the 10th time this year.

Cook led the Bills with 70 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Leonard Fournette rushed five times for 20 yards in his first game action of the season.

The Bills did not complete any passes to running backs.

Buffalo’s offensive line only gave up one sack.

Davis did not have a catch in his previous two games. He went over the century mark against Philadelphia three weeks ago, the last game in which he recorded a catch.

What's next?

Buffalo welcomes New England (3-11) to Highmark Stadium on New Year’s Eve. It’s Buffalo’s first 1 p.m. kickoff in two months. The Bills lost to the Patriots in Week 7. It’s a massive game for Buffalo, as the Bills look to stay in the playoff race.

