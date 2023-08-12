Instant analysis and recap of Bills preseason win vs. Colts

The Buffalo Bills opened the preseason with a 23-19 win against the Indianapolis Colts while the majority of starters played limited snaps. The performance was buoyed by James Cook’s eight-yard touchdown rush and Matt Barkley’s two touchdown passes.

Here is Bills Wire’s instant analysis of all the action:

The keys to the game

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo’s defense was aggressive and while the unit bent at times, they did put the hammer down when needed. Dane Jackson’s interception put the Bills fortuitous position early in the game. The unit also registered defense largely limited the Colts from making big plays and gaining meaningful six quarterback hits and three sacks. The Bills kept the momentum throughout the game.

Matt Barkley helped get the offense in a good rhythm when he entered the game in the second half. While working with depth players, Barkley delivered passes quickly and accurately, consistently moving the offense down the field. He had two touchdown passes.

Game balls

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson was in the perfect spot, intercepting rookie Anthony Richardson on the game’s opening drive. Buffalo would go on to score on a two-play drive following the pick via a James Cook rushing TD.

Matt Barkley was nearly perfect, going 14-of-15 for 172 yards with two touchdown passes.

Damar Hamlin’s return to the field went smoothly. He was assertive during his time on the field.

Dezmon Patmon caught all three of his targets for 35 yards. Patmon caught the touchdown that give the Bills the difference in the game.

Jordan Mims helped salt the game away. He rushed seven times for 23 yards while adding two catches for 20 yards.

Damar Hamlin returns to game action

Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Damar Hamlin participated in his first game action Week 17 of last season, when the safety went into cardiac arrest on the field. Hamlin was aggressive and showed no hesitation on the field, marking another step in a remarkable return to football. Hamlin registered three solo tackles against the Colts. He also led the way on a big fourth-down stop in the first quarter:

Damar Hamlin in on the stop on fourth and short. The comeback is complete. pic.twitter.com/RFrhhjazNP — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) August 12, 2023

Quick hits

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Jackson made a statement to be Buffalo’s CB2, as he picked off Anthony Richardson on the first drive of the game. Jackson returned the ball 20 yards to put the Bills offense in prime real estate to get on the board.

Cook started in the backfield for Buffalo. Damien Harris, who is expected to split reps with Cook, was sidelined with a knee injury he suffered on Monday. Cook was productive in limited time on the field, scoring an eight-yard touchdown on the Bills opening drive. Cook rushed four times for 20 and the aforementioned rushing touchdown.

Rookie Dorian Williams led the defense with seven total tackles. The rookie is battling to be the backup to Matt Milano.

Khalil Shakir made two very nice grabs, followed by a drop on third down. Shakir is battling for one of the depth roster spots in the wide receiver room.

O’Cyrus Torrence earned the start at right guard. The second-round pick is challenging incumbent Ryan Bates.

This was Sean McDermott’s first game officially calling plays at Buffalo’s defensive coordinator. McDermott balanced his head coach and coordinator duties well, as the play-calling when smoothly all afternoon.

Injury Update

Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Doyle had his leg rolled up on by a defender early in the second half. Doyle finished the drive, but then rested the remainder of the game.

DJ Dale left the game with an upper body injury. Dale got crunched during a group tackle.

What's next?

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Buffalo travels to Pittsburgh next Saturday for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff against the Steelers. In addition to the upcoming position battles, get ready to hear about how McDermott and Mike Tomlin went to college together.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire