Instant analysis, recap of Bills nail-biting win vs. Giants

The Buffalo Bills (4-2) won a stressful, hard-fought affair against the New York Giants (1-5) 14-9 on Sunday Night Football in Week 6.

Here is Bills Wire‘s game recap and quick analysis of the contest:

Game recap

Buffalo entered the evening as two-touchdown favorites. Instead of a blowout, the Bills took part in a slow, sluggish affair with the New York Giants. Neither team could generate much on the offensive side of things.

The Bills electric offense was completely perplexed by the New York defense. Buffalo punted three times, missed a field goal, and committed two turnovers (one fumble lost and one interception) in the first half. Quarterback Josh Allen was only 8-of-18 for 87 yards before halftime.

Even so, the Giants offense failed to make the most of their opportunities, even with a time of possession advantage in the first half, New York could only muster two field goals in the first half.

Buffalo could have been down by more, but the Giants blundered their way into halftime. New York drove deep with a six-point lead. The Bills defensive line stopped the Giants on the half’s final play, plowing over Saquon Barkley for no gain at Buffalo’s one-yard line. With no timeouts, New York could not attempt a field goal and Buffalo entered the locker room down one score.

Buffalo’s defense continued to limit the Giants from finding the end zone, as they forced a punt after a nine-play drive in the second half.

The Bills then rattled off a massive 17-play drive, culminating with a three-yard touchdown pass to Deonte Harty. The Bills leaned heavily on the run attack on this drive. Buffalo earned their first lead of the game.

New York responded with a scoring drive of their own. Giants running back found gaps on multiple runs. However, when the Giants entered the red zone, they were turned away by the Bills. Graham Gano was good for his third field goal of the game, giving the Giants a two-point lead.

Buffalo’s offense continued its effective ball movement on the subsequent drive. This time, the Bills rattled off a 12-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that lasted nearly 10 minutes.

Allen shuffled around the pocket long enough to fire a 15-yard dart to tight end Quintin Morris, giving the Bills a 14-9 lead with just under four minutes remaining in the game.

Buffalo’s defense stalled another New York drive with two solid plays. The Giants attempted two deep passes on third and fourth down. Cornerback Kaiir Elam broke up the third down attempt, which Christian Benford denied the fourth down attempt.

Things got interesting on the final drives, as Tyler Bass missed his second field goal of the game.

New York was in a decent position to make a last-minute attempt to take the field. The Giants drove down the field with a series of short passes, methodically moving the ball down the field. linebacker Terrel Bernard was flagged for pass interference as the time expired. With one more play in the balance, cornerback Taron Johnson tightly defended tight end Darren Waller. Buffalo escaped with a five-point victory.

Game balls

Stefon Diggs-10 catches, 100 receiving yards, 16 targets

Quintin Morris- 1 catch, 15 receiving yards, one touchdown

Taron Johnson- 15 total tackles, one pass defensed

Keys to the game

The Bills flipped the possession game in the second half. The Giants held the ball for over 18 minutes in the first half. The Bills offense dominated the second half, reeling off two long drives that took nearly 17 minutes off the clock.

Buffalo’s defense kept the listless New York offense from finding the end zone.

The Bills defense allowed only 316 total yards. They gave up a paltry 185 yards through the air.

Stefon Diggs was the main focus of Buffalo’s offense. He was targeted 16 times, good for more than half of Allen’s pass attempts.

The Bills defense found a way to make the big play when necessary. Johnson’s pass break up on the final play was the culminating moment. On a night when the Bills offense struggled, it was the defense that came to the rescue.

Allen’s improvisation gave him enough time to find Morris in the end zone. Allen split two defenders with a perfect pass to this tight end.

Tyler Bass missed both of his field goal attempts. Entering the game, Bass was perfect on 18 PATs and nine field goal attempts.

Buffalo stopped the final play of each half on their one-yard line.

Quick hits

The scariest moment of the half occurred when running back Damien Harris bulled ahead on a third-and-short run. The running back lay motionless and was taken off the field via ambulance. Harris’ status will be updated as new information is available.

Josh Allen left the game for a couple of plays after being tackled and hitting his helmet on the turf. Allen spent a brief time in the injury tent before returning to the game.

Stefon Diggs hit the century mark for the fifth time this season.

Taron Johnson led the Bills with 15 total tackles. Terrel Bernard led Buffalo with three tackles for loss.

Buffalo’s offensive line did not allow a sack on the evening.

James Cook was solid on the ground, rushing for 71 yards on 14 carries.

The Bills scored all of their points in the fourth quarter in the comeback victory.

What's next?

Buffalo travels to Foxborough to take on the New England Patriots (1-5). The Patriots are last in the AFC East and sport the second-worst point differential (minus-80) in the NFL.

