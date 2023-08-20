Instant analysis, recap of Bills loss to Steelers in preseason Week 2

Well, that was ugly.

The Buffalo Bills fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 27-15, in a sloppy, undisciplined affair on Saturday night.

The first half was a scene of horrors for the Bills. They gave up an opening drive touchdown to the Steelers, as running back Jaylen Warren burst through the Bills defense for 62 yards.

The Bills followed that up with a three-and-out on offense. Buffalo then allowed a 53-yard punt return to set up the Steelers’ second offensive drive. Pittsburgh cashed in on the next play, which saw quarterback Kenny Pickett find tight end Pat Freiermuth down the seam for a 25-yard touchdown reception.

Buffalo had no answer on offense, as the starters looked flat for the remainder of their three drives on the field.

The Bills set themselves back several times during the first half. They were guilty for 12 penalties in the first two quarters alone. That, along with two interceptions during the first half, negated any sort of silver of optimism that could be found.

It didn’t get much better in the second half. Matt Barkley turned the ball over two more times, bringing his total to four for the game.

Buffalo’s depth players kept the Steelers at bay in the second half. However, there wasn’t much to like about this performance.

This is likely the only time that many of the starters will see on the field during the preseason, so hopefully they will have the time to clean up this disappointing showing.

Here’s the remainder of Bills Wire’s preseason Week 2 recap:

The keys to the game

All three starting units struggled at the onset of this game. Buffalo’s offense went three-and-out in two of their three drives on the field. The defense got carved up right from the start, with Warren cutting through Buffalo for 62 yards. The punt coverage unit yielded a long return, which set up the Steelers in prime position for their second drive.

The Bills were undisciplined all game, surrendering 93 yards from 13 penalties. The first half was particularly hideous, as Buffalo was called for 12 penalties. The penalties wiped out nice plays on offense and put their backs against the wall on defense.

The Bills were gifted a score in the fourth quarter when Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph fumbled a snap. The Bills recovered the ball at the two-yard line. Jordan Mims rushed for a touchdown on the next play.

Matt Barkley committed four turnovers (three interceptions and one fumble).

Game balls

Dalton Kincaid–three receptions, 45 yards

Jordan Mims-four rushes, 24 yards, one touchdown

Greg Rousseau–three tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack

Justin Shorter–five catches, 47 yards, one touchdown

Kameron Cline–three tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery

Roster questions

Buffalo’s starters did not look stellar in Saturday’s game. However, their spot on the roster is safe. There were few, if any questions, that were answered from tonight’s performance.

Dane Jackson seems to have the inside track as the complement to Tre’Davious White. Kaiir Elam and Christian Benford both committed defensive pass interference penalties. Still, Jackson and the starting defensive unit did little to slow down Pittsburgh early in the game.

The back end of the receiver depth chart still seems quite unsorted. Andy Isabella caught one pass for 19 yards. He also returned three kicks for 53 yards. Khalil Shakir did not record a reception. Justin Shorter caught two balls for 12 yards.

Quick hits

Josh Allen led three offensive drives, which will most likely be the only action he sees this preseason. He went 7-of-10 for 64 yards.

Kyle Allen went seven-for-seven on the final offensive drive of the game. Allen was 12-for-15 for 112 yards and a touchdown pass.

James Cook started again at running back. Cook is expected to split time in the backfield with Damien Harris. Harris has yet to see preseason game action as he’s recovering from a knee injury.

Rookie O’Cyrus Torrence started at right guard. Torrence is in a battle with Ryan Bates for the starting spot at right guard and was in first for the second-straight game.

Tyrel Dodson started at the middle linebacker position. AJ Klein followed with the second unit. Terrel Bernard, one of the linebackers expected to challenge for this starting spot, is still nursing a hamstring injury.

Dalton Kincaid started at tight end. Dawson Knox missed today’s game with a finger injury and is considered day-to-day. Kincaid showed well, reeling in three passes in limited time.

Injury watch

Tommy Doyle suffered what appeared to be a serious leg injury. Doyle had to be removed via a medical cart. This follows a season of rehab from an ACL tear. Doyle was in line for one of the depth offensive tackle spots.

DJ Dale suffered a back injury and did not return.

Matt Barkley took an elbow injury.

Defensive end Shane Ray left the game with a hamstring injury.

What's next?

Buffalo travels to Chicago to take on the Bears next Saturday at 1 p.m. This is the final opportunity for players to make their final statement for a roster spot. Most of the starters will remain on the sidelines next week.

