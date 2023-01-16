Instant analysis of Ravens’ Wild Card loss vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round by the final score of 24-17. It was a game in which Baltimore had multiple chances to pry the game out of Cincinnati’s hands, but questions surrounding the team all year plagued them in the end, resulting in the loss.

The Ravens started quarterback Tyler Huntley in the game, who completed 17-of-29 passes for 226 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. However, he had a costly goal-line fumble that resulted in a Bengals touchdown, ending up resulting in a 14-point swing in a 7-point loss.

Running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards had double-digit carries each, but it felt as if the ground game was being underutilized for most of the contest. Tight end Mark Andrews led the team in receiving with five catches for 73 yards, while Dobbins and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson both caught touchdowns.

On defense, rookie safety Kyle Hamilton forced a massive turnover on Cincinnati tight end Hayden Hurst, while Joe Burrow threw for just 209 yards and one touchdown.

Baltimore has a long offseason ahead, with plenty of questions and not many answers. All eyes will now turn towards quarterback Lamar Jackson, head coach John Harbaugh, offensive coordinator Greg Roman and others.

