Instant analysis of Ravens trading WR Marquise Brown to Cardinals

The Baltimore Ravens made a rather shocking move in the eyes of many when they traded away wide receiver Marquise Brown and pick No. 100 to the Arizona Cardinals for pick No. 23. They then traded No. 23 to the Bills for No. 25 and a fourth rounder, and selected center Tyler Linderbaum out of the University of Iowa.

Brown spent three years with the Ravens ever since being selected at No. 25 overall, and improved each season. However, there were some aspects of his game that needed work, including consistency catching the football.

Getting back a first round pick for a player taken in the first round three years ago is great value. However, it’s not like Brown was a bust. He is a very good player with a very high ceiling, and now the need for a wide receiver becomes amplified with the former Oklahoma Sooner’s departure.

Brown now reunites with former college teammate Kyler Murray in Arizona. Baltimore moves on after general manager Eric DeCosta made the wideout his first-ever draft selection after taking over for Ozzie Newsome.