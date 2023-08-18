Instant analysis of Ravens agreeing to a 1-year deal with Jadeveon Clowney

The Ravens have added a professional pass rusher to the roster after Ian Rapoport reported that Jadeveon Clowney will ink a one-year deal.

Another year, another late addition of pass-rush help: This time, the #Ravens are signing Jadeveon Clowney to a 1-year deal, giving them a key situational rusher. He’ll complement Odafe Oweh and David Ojabo off the edge. pic.twitter.com/B3JJApZR7v — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 18, 2023

Clowney was the top pass-rusher still available and will look to be more consistent after a frustrating end to his tenure in Cleveland.

Ravens defensive coordinator can only hope he gets the Clowney that logged nine sacks and 32 quarterback pressures while rushing opposite Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett in 2021.

Clowney met with Baltimore and Jacksonville last week and chose the AFC North franchise with the most consistent culture and chance to make a long playoff run.

Here’s an instant analysis of the move.

Clowney pressures the passer for a living

You can question his effort, but it’s hard to question Clowney’s ability to rush the passer, and more importantly, apply pressure off the edge.

Clowney has played 9 seasons for 4 teams, including the Texans and Browns. The former All-American from South Carolina has logged 224 solo tackles, 96 assists, 43.0 sacks, 8 fumble recoveries and 1 interception in his career.

Ravens add more depth on the edge

Clowney will now join an already talented pass rush unit that includes Broderick Washington, Odafe Oweh, David Ojabo, Tavius Robinson, Tyus Bowser and rookie Malik Hamm.

Super Bowl darkhorse?

Baltimore has the fifth best Super Bowl odds among AFC teams and could the addition of Clowney push this group ahead of the Jets or rival Bengals?

The marlon Humprhey surgery causes some early season concern, but there’s no denying that the franchise just added more physicality in Clowney, who can be a game-wrecking edge rusher when equally motivated.

If the Ravens can get solid play from the cornerback position, along with a more efficient and explosive offense under Todd Monken, all roads to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas could lead through Baltimore.

Two defenders in two days

Neither player is in their prime, but over the past two days the Ravens have added two solid defenders who’ve had experience in high-profile games.

Ronald Darby won a Super Bowl with the Eagles and has faced elite wide receiver talent since his time at Florida State.

Clowney is a mercurial personality, but he can be elite when inspired and John Harbaugh is the perfect head coach to help get the most out of the veteran pass rusher.

