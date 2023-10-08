Instant analysis of Ravens shocking 17-10 loss to the Steelers in Week 5
Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett hit George Pickens along the right sideline for a 41-yard catch and run over Marlon Humphrey to spark a comeback win at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
Baltimore blew a 10-3 halftime lead, and the Steelers snapped a nine quarter touchdown-less streak to take a 14-10 lead with 2:49 left in the fourth quarter.
After a Lamar Jackson 19 yard completion to Zay Flowers put the Ravens at their own 44-yard line, Pittsburgh pass rusher Alex Highsmith recorded a strip sack on Jackson and recovered it to put the game away.
With the Ravens set for preparation for a London matchup against the Titans, we’re looking at an instant analysis of the shocking 17-10 loss.
brutal day full of drops
Baltimore finished the day with 6+ drops, and the lack of execution played a major part in the loss.
The Ravens have 5 dropped passes so far, which are tied for their most in a single game since Week 13, 2021, also against the Steelers, per @ESPNStatsInfo.
Baltimore entered Sunday with 3 drops in first four games this season.
— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) October 8, 2023
Gus Edwards
Edwards is the Ravens best available running back, but was reduced to 48 yards on 12 carries.
Ravens defensive effort
Baltimore played inspired defense throughout the afternoon, but gave up 281 yards after the first half.
SACK!!
Tune in on CBS! pic.twitter.com/gL8Pu4WPsI
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 8, 2023
Zay Flowers
The dynamic rookie had 5 catches, for 73 yards on 11 targets, firmly establishing himself as the go to guy in the passing game.
Odell Beckham Jr.
Beckham Jr. is a shell of himself and logged 2 catches for 13 yards on 7 targets.
.@JoeyPorterJr picks up his first NFL INT at the perfect time 👏
📺: #BALvsPIT on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/LxW25sxPWA pic.twitter.com/M7xl14nuLL
— NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2023
Patrick Queen
Queen had 7 tackles, .05 sacks, 1 pass defended and 1 QB hit.
T.J. Watt
Watt dominates the Eagles and did so again, logging 2 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss, 2 QB hits and multiple pressures.
Ravens final possessions
The Steelers defense played lights out, but Todd Monken’s offense folded down the stretch, failing to produce any points in the third quarter.
Prior to the blocked punt, Baltimore Fumbled, had a turnover on downs, and two points before giving up the safety.
MILES KILLEBREW‼️
📲: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/T87FSnfvVk pic.twitter.com/kzNnxCajHa
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 8, 2023
Baltimore entered the late fourth quarter having not scored since the 12:23 mark of the second quarter.
George Pickens
🚨CLOSE GAME ALERT🚨
📺: #BALvsPIT on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/LxW25sxPWA pic.twitter.com/9Xq1ttOi5B
— NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2023
Pickens kept the Steelers in the game, and then put Baltimore sleep with this dazzling catch over Marlon Humphrey.
PICKETT TO PICKENS! What a comeback for the @steelers 😮
📺: #BALvsPIT on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/LxW25sxPWA pic.twitter.com/pnwYXp2abd
— NFL (@NFL) October 8, 2023
Pickens finished with 6 catches, for 130 yards and the one touchdown.