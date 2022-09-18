Instant analysis of Ravens’ 42-38 loss to Dolphins in Week 2

The Baltimore Ravens collapsed in epic proportion against the Miami Dolphins in a 42-38 loss. Baltimore was in control of the game throughout the first three quarters, but a fourth quarter that saw Miami outscore the Ravens 28-3 proved to be too much for Baltimore to overcome.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson played phenomenal football, finishing the contest completing 21-of-29 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns while adding nine carries for 119 yards and a score. Wide receivers Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay, and Demarcus Robinson each stepped up as well, scoring one touchdown apiece, with Duvernay’s coming on the opening kickoff.

The Ravens’ ground game couldn’t get anything going outside of Jackson, averaging just 2.3 yards per carry when taking away the rushing numbers of their star quarterback. Coming off of the heels of a poor running performance against the New York Jets in Week 1, they need to figure out their issues on the ground quickly, as the running backs aren’t getting the job done at the moment while the offensive line isn’t getting enough push, especially on two costly fourth-and-one missed opportunities.

On defense, the unit held up for the most part until an abysmal fourth quarter that saw plenty of miscommunications on the back half. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw for 459 yards and six touchdowns, with wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combining for 22 receptions for 361 yards and four scores.

The Ravens will move on to Week 3, where they’ll travel to Foxboro to take on the New England Patriots as they continue their tour of AFC East opponents.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire