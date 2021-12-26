Instant analysis of Ravens’ 41-21 loss to Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a disappointing 41-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16 of the 2021 season. The loss drops Baltimore to 8-7 and marks their fourth-consecutive loss, while Cincinnati moves to 9-6 and strengthens their lead on the AFC North division.

It was a game that got out of hand early for the Ravens and they were never able to truly recover. After taking a 7-3 lead after their first possession, Baltimore scored just 14 points over the remainder of the contest while Cincinnati scored 38.

Quarterback Josh Johnson was called upon to make the start for the Ravens after quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t travel with the team and backup Tyler Huntley was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Johnson finished the contest completing 28-of-40 passes for 304 yards, throwing two touchdowns and one interception. It was a valiant performance by the veteran quarterback, especially considering the circumstances. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman scored his first-career NFL touchdown, while wide receiver James Proche II had a great game, catching seven passes for 76 yards. Tight end Mark Andrews was his usual Pro Bowl self, hauling in eight receptions for 125 yards and a score.

Despite the Baltimore offense showing some flashes, the Ravens’ defense couldn’t buy a stop for the majority of the game. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow lit up a decimated Baltimore secondary to the tune of 525 yards and four touchdowns. Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins caught 12 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns, and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase added an extra seven receptions for 125 yards.

The Ravens now enter Week 17 with two must-win games on their docket in order to have a shot at making the playoffs. They face off against the Los Angeles Rams next week at M&T Bank Stadium, while finishing their year with another home matchup as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers.