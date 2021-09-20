Instant analysis of Ravens’ 36-35 win over Chiefs

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in a thrilling Week 2 game by the final score of 36-35. Baltimore was as resilient as ever, and made sure that they left everything out on the field as they picked up a massively important win to move their 2021 record to 1-1.

In the game, quarterback Lamar Jackson struggled early, throwing two interceptions before halftime. However, he continued to push on and finished the contest completing 18 of 26 passes for 239 yards to go along with one passing touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the football 16 times for 107 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Running back Ty’Son Williams contributed 13 carries for 77 yards, wide receiver Marquise Brown led the team with 6 receptions for 113 yards plus one touchdown, and Baltimore’s offensive line performed much better than in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Radiers.

The Ravens’ defense still struggled to get pressure, missed a lot of tackles and gave up big plays, but showed up when they were needed most, as rookie outside linebacker Odafe Oweh forced Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire to fumble the football in field goal range, giving Baltimore the ball back with a chance to run out the clock, which they did.

Overall, this was a game that not many expected the Ravens to win. However, they fought through injuries, a rough start, and much more in order to bust more narratives and remind people that they can still hang with the top teams in the NFL.