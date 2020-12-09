Instant Analysis: Ravens 34-17 whooping of Cowboys easily explained

The Dallas Cowboys once again fell short in Week 13, losing for the sixth time in their past seven games, 34-17 to the Baltimore Ravens. The game’s vibe was quickly ruined after Baltimore WR Dez Bryant was unexpectedly ruled out due to COVID during pregame warmups, casting an ominous cloud over much of the game.

The subsequent play on the field didn’t do much to dissuade the uneasy feeling Cowboys fans have had in watching the team over the last three-plus months. The loss dropped Dallas to 3-9 at the three-quarter pole of the 2020 season. Baltimore improved to 7-5 and kept their playoff hopes alive for another week.

It was over when . . .

. . . Lamar Jackson connected with Marquise Brown for his second passing touchdown of the game, putting the Ravens up 24-10. Baltimore would go onto extend their lead, outscoring the Cowboys 17-7 in the second half. https://twitter.com/thecheckdown/status/1336508195167035393

Game Ball No. 1: WR Michael Gallup

Gallup recorded the most targets (11), receptions (seven) and receiving yards (86) in what was a busy night for the Dallas receiving corps. He also brought down his second touchdown reception of the season, tenth of his career. https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/1336487365335011330

Game Ball No. 2: RB Tony Pollard

It wasn't Pollard's most memorable night offensively, but he did bust the second-longest kick return of his career, gaining 66-yards to set up a Dallas touchdown. Pollard has showcased how elusive he is as a runner several times already in his brief career, but his kick returns have often times been maddening. On a night where the Cowboys needed any big play they could get, this one definitely helped. https://twitter.com/dallascowboys/status/1336485064197238785

Game Ball No. 3: DB Darian Thompson

Overall, it wasn't a great night for Dallas safeties, but Darian Thompson did manage to record the fifth interception of the season for the Cowboys defense. The first quarter interception was the second of Thompson's career, and briefly made it seem like things would go in Dallas's favor, but instead was just a brief high point.

Story continues

Key Stat: 73%

73% represents how much of the Ravens' total yardage came on the ground. As a team, they ran for 294 yards, nearly tripling up their passing yardage total (107). It was the second-highest rushing total the Dallas defense has allowed this season (trailing only Week 4's 307 yard performance vs the Browns), and the fourth time this season they've allowed an opponent to rush for 200+ yards. https://twitter.com/Ravens/status/1336494625134170115

Quick Hits:

Further highlighting Dallas's struggles against the run include three different Ravens players with individual rushes for at least 30 yards, RB Gus Edwards averaging 14.4 yards-per-carry (seven for 101 yards), and Jackson recording the longest QB TD run ever against Dallas. It was really that kind of night.

https://twitter.com/CBSSportsHQ/status/1336487590120316929

In the second quarter, the Cowboys and Baltimore each embarrassingly missed field goals near the red zone after committing penalties, passing up seemingly manageable fourth down opportunities in the process.

Justin Tucker missed a 36-yarder after a false start penalty pushed him back five yards, and Greg Zuerlein shanked a 40-yard attempt following a delay of game. Both teams passed up 4th & 4 opportunities (Baltimore from the Cowboys' 13 and Dallas from the Ravens' 17), and were promptly punished for their cowardice.

DB Xavier Woods was Shaqtin' A Fool plenty this game, committing a bizarre pass interference that notably drew the ire of Troy Aikman on-air. Woods later got trucked by 284 pound Balitmore FB Patrick Ricard.

https://twitter.com/RealSkipBayless/status/1336494054972919809