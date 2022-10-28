Instant analysis of Ravens’ 27-22 win over Buccaneers in Week 8

The Baltimore Ravens picked up a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8 of the 2022 season. The 27-22 win moves them to 5-3 on the year and for the moment puts them in sole possession of first place in the AFC North, pending the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 8 game with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson finished the contest completing 27-of-38 passes for 238 yards to go along with two touchdowns, while also adding nine carries for 43 yards on the ground. Running back Gus Edwards led the team with 11 carries for 65 yards before leaving the game with a hamstring injury, and tight end Isaiah Likely stepped up to the plate for the injured Mark Andrews, catching six passes for 77 yards and his first NFL score.

