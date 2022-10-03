Instant analysis of Ravens’ 23-20 loss to Bills in Week 4

The Baltimore Ravens suffered yet another heartbreaking defeat, this time coming at the hands of the Buffalo Bills by the final score of 23-20. It was a game that Baltimore had control of for almost the entirety of the first half, but a second-half collapsed saw the Bills score 20 unanswered points on the way to their victory.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had his worst day of the 2022 season in wet and rainy conditions, completing 20-of-29 passes for 144 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Running back J.K. Dobbins scored two touchdowns in his return to M&T Bank Stadium after an absence of over a year, while wide receiver Rashod Bateman and tight end Mark Andrews both struggled for the most part.

On defense, Baltimore shut down Bills quarterback Josh Allen for almost the entirety of the first half before they got rolling on an end-of-half drive. After that, the Ravens’ defense struggled with missed tackles and more, as well as getting no help from the referees whatsoever on some very controversial calls.

Speaking of controversial, head coach John Harbaugh decided to go for it on fourth down from the Buffalo two-yard line with just over four minutes to go in the contest in a 20-20 game. The attempt failed, and the Bills were able to march down the field and kick the game-winning field goal.

Baltimore will have another tough test ahead in Week 5 with the 2-2 Cincinnati Bengals coming to town for a pivotal Sunday Night Football matchup. The Ravens got blown out by Cincinnati twice in 2021, and the contest will mark their first divisional matchup of the year.

