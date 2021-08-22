Instant analysis of Ravens’ 20-3 preseason win over Panthers

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Carolina Panthers by the final score of 20-3, securing their 19th-straight preseason win, which ties the all-time record set by Vince Lombardi and the Green Bay Packers from 1959-1962.

It was a sloppy start for both teams, as turnovers, three-and-outs, and missed opportunities were extremely present. Quarterback Tyler Huntley played for the majority of the game, and after a slow start, he finished the game completing 24 of 34 passes for 187 yards and one interception, as well as rushing the ball seven times for 23 yards, further cementing his place as the backup quarterback to Lamar Jackson.

As for the rest of the offense, running backs Ty’Son Williams and Nate McCrary had great games, taking advantage of Justice Hill’s absence due to injury. Wide receiver Tylan Wallace and tight end Josh Oliver also had good games, although both had plays that they would certainly like back, as Oliver fumbled a ball and both players dropped passes. The offensive line also had a much better performance than in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, but they still have some work to do.

On defense, the unit was flying around the field from start to finish. Safeties DeShon Elliott and Chuck Clark both made huge plays, linebackers Patrick Queen and Malik Harrison played well in some extended run, and young playmakers in the secondary stepped up, including Nigel Warrior and Ar’Darius Washington.

The Ravens showed how deep of a team they are, especially without some of their stars playing on both sides of the ball. The team got multiple positive contributions from their starters and their backups, which is a great sign, as Baltimore is getting ready to rely on a plethora of players during the 2021 season.

Even after the game got off to a slow start, the Ravens responded and put together an overall solid performance. Baltimore will go for history next Saturday against the Washington Football Team, as they aim to win their 20th-straight preseason game.