Instant analysis of Ravens’ 19-17 win over Bengals in Week 5

The Baltimore Ravens were able to secure a massive 19-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 of the 2022 season, moving their record to 3-2 while Cincinnati fell to 2-3 with the loss. Baltimore slides into sole possession first place in the AFC North with the victory while picking up a much needed win after losing a heartbreaking game to Buffalo.

The Ravens’ matchup with the Bengals in Week 5 saw both featured quarterbacks look mortal in Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. Jackson completed 19-of-32 passes for 174 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while Burrow completed 24-of-35 passes for 217 yards to go along with one touchdown and one interception himself.

Both Baltimore and Cincinnati dominated on the ground, with the Ravens averaging 5.5 yards per carry while the Bengals averaged 4.8. The Ravens also saw tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Devin Duvernay step up, which was big considering the absence of wideout Rashod Bateman.

On defense, Baltimore made Burrow uncomfortable and ineffective over the course of the contest. Cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters played a big role in the win, although the team did suffer a loss in their secondary in safety Marcus Williams, who dislocated his wrist according to head coach John Harbaugh.

The Ravens will look to continue their momentum into Week 6 against the New York Giants, where they will see an old friend in New York defensive coordinator Don Martindale.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire