Instant analysis of Ravens’ 17-9 win over Falcons in Week 16

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Atlanta Falcons by the final score of 17-9 in a Week 16 showdown that featured plenty of ground and pound by both teams. Baltimore moved their record to 10-5 and clinched a playoff spot in the process, as the New England Patriots lost against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley finished the contest completing 9-of-17 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown, while the team rushed 34 times for 184 yards on the ground. Gus Edwards led the way with 11 carries for 99 yards, while J.K. Dobbins had 12 carries for 59 yards.

Baltimore’s defense got the ball moved up and down on them a bit throughout the contest, but only allowed three field goals in the win. Inside linebacker Roquan Smith led all tacklers with 15, continuing to show why the Ravens went out and acquired such a talented playmaker.

Up next for the Ravens is a Week 17 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Baltimore got the better of Pittsburgh in their first matchup, and now the Steelers will travel to M&T Bank Stadium to try to avenge that loss.

