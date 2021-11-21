Instant analysis of Ravens’ 16-13 win over Bears

The Baltimore Ravens were able to pull out a gritty 16-13 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 11 of the 2021 season. It was a game that didn’t have much going on a lot of the time early on, but it ended up being a very good game that came down to the very end.

The first half was relatively uneventful, as the halftime score was 6-0 in favor of the Ravens. However, the second half had a lot more fireworks, as there were fourth down stops, big plays, lead changes, and a game-winning drive by Baltimore quarterback Tyler Huntley.

All things considered, Huntley impressed in his first professional start, completing 26-of-36 passes for 219 yards and one interception. He led a five-play, 72-yard drive in a span of 1:19 to give the Ravens the lead for good after the Baltimore defense gave up a crushing touchdown that looked like it could be the difference.

Speaking of the Ravens’ defense, it was a very up and down game for the unit that ended on a very sour note. They were able to hold Chicago to just 13 points, but they gave up multiple big plays, missed big tackles and despite racking up three sacks sometimes failed to generate pressure in big moments even when blitzing.

Outside linebacker had a phenomenal game, finishing with five total tackles and two sacks. Inside linebacker Patrick Queen led Baltimore with seven total tackles.

For the Ravens’ passing game, tight end Mark Andrews had a big day, catching eight of 10 targets for 73 yards. Wide receivers Sammy Watkins and Rashod Bateman also came up with big plays throughout the game.

The win moves Baltimore to 7-3 as they stay on top in the AFC North. They now enter a stretch of tough games for the remainder of the season, starting with the Cleveland Browns in Week 12.