Instant analysis of Ravens’ 13-3 defeat to Browns in Week 15

The Baltimore Ravens suffered an ugly defeat to the Cleveland Browns in Week 15 of the 2022 season by the final score of 13-3. It was a game where Baltimore could get nothing going on the offensive side of the ball, mustering no touchdowns for the second time in three games in a sluggish performance.

Quarterback Tyler Huntley completed 17-of-30 passes for 138 yards and one interception, averaging just 3.8 total yards per pass. The running game was on fire for the entirety of the contest, as the team rushed for 198 yards with running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards leading the way with 9.6 and 7.9 yards per carry respectively.

The Ravens’ defense only gave up 13 total points on the day, which is usually enough to win a game. However, in this case it wasn’t the performance they needed, and they also lost two key defenders to injury in defensive lineman Calais Campbell and cornerback Marcus Peters.

Up next for Baltimore is a Week 16 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons back at home. Their loss to Cleveland in Week 15 pushed the Ravens’ record down to 9-5 and gave them their first division loss of the year. Baltimore has plenty of soul searching to do on offense, especially when it comes to play-calling. execution, and more.

