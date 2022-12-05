Instant analysis of Ravens’ 10-9 win over Broncos in Week 13

The Baltimore Ravens defeated the Denver Broncos 10-9 in Week 13 of the 2022 season, moving their record to 8-4 on the year while Denver saw their record fall to 3-9. The team executed poorly on offense for the majority of the game, but the unit rallied when it mattered behind backup quarterback Tyler Huntley after quarterback Lamar Jackson left the game in the first half with a knee injury.

Huntley led a 16-play, 91-yard touchdown drive to put Baltimore on top for good, which was by far the offense’s best output of the day. Huntley finished the game 27-of-32 for 187 yards passing, filling in for Jackson much like he did at the end of the 2021 year.

