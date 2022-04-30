Instant analysis of Rams trading for Troy Hill

The Los Angeles Rams double-dipped at cornerback during the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft, but one of the two cornerbacks they added was via trade. Amid the selection of Decobie Durant with the 142nd overall pick, the Rams acquired Troy Hill from the Cleveland Browns, reuniting him with Jalen Ramsey.

Hill is familiar with the Rams, having spent five seasons with the organization from 2016 to 2020. In his final three seasons in Los Angeles, Hill totaled 23 pass breakups and seven interceptions before signing with the Browns in 2021.

But with Hill rejoining the Rams, what does that mean for the other cornerbacks like Robert Rochell, David Long Jr., and newly-drafted Durant? Los Angeles likely wanted to bring in a familiar face after losing Darious Williams in free agency.

Taking that into account, Hill will likely start on the opposite side of Ramsey while Rochell and Long will compete for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart. The Rams prefer their cornerbacks to flash the ability to move inside or outside, so whoever can show those skills in training camp could prevail.

The trade for Hill shows that the Rams weren’t overly confident in either Rochell or Long to step into an expanded role in 2022. Both saw playing time last season, though, both of them saw other members of the secondary steal snaps from them in the latter portion of the season.

Meanwhile, Durant and the other cornerbacks on the roster could provide depth and contribute on special teams. The decision to reunite with Hill does improve the outlook of the cornerback room entering next season.