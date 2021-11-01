Instant Analysis: Rams are smart to go all-in with Von Miller trade

Whenever the Los Angeles Rams traded Kenny Young and restructured Rob Havenstein’s contract to create cap space, fans knew something was taking place behind closed doors. With one day to go before the NFL trade deadline passes, Les Snead showed once again that he believes draft picks are expendable by landing Von Miller in a blockbuster trade with the Denver Broncos.

The move will have the Rams sending a second- and third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft in exchange for Miller. Given the fact that Los Angeles currently sits at 7-1 with an offense that is playing at an elite level thanks to Matthew Stafford, and a defense that is getting better every week, the addition of Miller proves that the Rams aren’t wasting their window to win a Super Bowl.

Before being traded by the Broncos, Miller was in the midst of a solid start to the season, logging 16 pressures, seven tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks in seven starts. Now, the All-Pro edge rusher will get to take his talents to a defense that already features Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, and Leonard Floyd.

The expectations for the Rams are unquestionably heightened with the acquisition of Miller. But what makes this move even better when you get past just the idea of adding a Pro Bowl edge rusher is the fact that Los Angeles is now deep off the edge, which will be valuable come playoff time.

Also, the addition of Miller allows guys like Terrell Lewis and Obo Okoronkwo to stay fresh, giving them a better chance to remain healthy. Both have been injury-prone during their careers, so the lighter the workload, the lower the risk of injury. And if Justin Hollins can make a return from injured reserve this season, then the Rams will have an even more lethal pass-rushing unit.

In a conference that is loaded with legitimate contenders, the Rams continue to show they aren’t afraid to make moves that they believe can get them over the top. As long as Miller can remain healthy for Los Angeles, this is shaping up to be another home-run move for Snead and the front office of the Rams.