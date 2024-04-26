Instant analysis: Rams nail first-round pick with FSU’s Jared Verse

Many should consider the Rams lucky. Jared Verse had a very unlikely route to Los Angeles. After an incredible career at the University of Albany, Verse transferred down the Atlantic coast to Florida State where he had nine sacks and 17 tackles for loss during his first year with the Seminoles.

Many expected him to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft as he was a predicted top-15 pick. However, he decided to return to FSU where he put up nine sacks and 12.5 tackles for loss in 2024.

Verse was once again expected to be a top-15 pick. Yet, due to the early run on offensive players, Verse fell into the Rams’ lap at No. 19 overall and they didn’t pass up the talented pass rusher.

He could not be entering a better situation.

While Kobie Turner and Byron Young are the new men in charge of the Rams’ defensive front, they were rookies just one year ago and exploded onto the scene. They will mentor Verse as Cooper Kupp did for Puka Nacua.

Not only that, but Rams defensive line coach Giff Smith has developed raw prospects into becoming NFL-caliber producers during his time with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Verse is young but experienced. He’s explosive off the snap, has a relentless motor and will thrive as the Robin to Byron Young’s Batman. He will have favorable matchups and will be an instant contributor for the Rams.

By staying patient, the Rams now have a premier pass rusher and maintain their vast amount of picks heading into the next rounds of the draft. They nailed this selection, letting the board come to them without panicking and trading up to fill a need.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire