Instant analysis of Rams drafting Logan Bruss in the 3rd round

It should surprise absolutely no one that the Los Angeles Rams drafted another Wisconsin offensive lineman after already having Rob Havenstein and David Edwards starting for them. But with the 104th pick, they scooped up Logan Bruss in the third round.

Bruss wasn’t a player on many fans’ radars leading up to the 104th selection, with most people looking at cornerbacks, edge rushers or other offensive linemen. But make no mistake: Bruss can absolutely play.

The best part about this pick is the fact that the Rams didn’t get lured into adding a luxury player. They didn’t select a wide receiver, which is a position of strength. They didn’t add a No. 3 running back behind Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson Jr.

Instead, they did the sensible and wise thing and bolstered an offensive line that lost Andrew Whitworth and Austin Corbett this offseason. And with Bruss, he could be a plug-and-play starter at right guard.

He’ll obviously have to earn that spot by beating out players such as Bobby Evans, Tremayne Anchrum and Coleman Shelton, but the Rams are confident he can compete with those more experienced players.

In fact, Sean McVay said immediately after the third round that the Rams expect him to battle for starting snaps right away, being a “seamless guy that can transition inside” after playing right tackle last season.

Bruss put quality play on film during his time at Wisconsin, even if most of it was at tackle. He didn’t allow a single sack the last two seasons and only gave up one since 2019, according to PFF.

Lance Zierlein’s scouting report says he’s “well-equipped for the NFL game” and “should become a good starter early in his career.” That’s exactly what you want to hear about an offensive lineman selected in the third round.

The Rams love what they heard about Bruss from Edwards and Havenstein, too, with all of them being former Wisconsin Badgers. Bruss was a player they put an asterisk next to because they didn’t want to trade away from him if he was available at No. 104.

Story continues

It might not be a flashy pick like Cam Akers, Tutu Atwell and Darrell Henderson Jr. were in the last three years, but it was a good one by the Rams because it addressed a key position of need.

List