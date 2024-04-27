Instant analysis: Rams continue to emphasize physicality with Brennan Jackson pick

There’s a clear mentality shift happening for the Los Angeles Rams with the way they’re drafting this weekend. Jared Verse, Braden Fiske and Kamren Kinchens all epitomize physical, relentless football players, and the same can be said of the Rams’ fifth-round pick, Brennan Jackson.

Los Angeles selected the Washington State edge rusher with the 154th overall pick on Saturday, doubling-down on the outside linebacker spot after taking Verse at the top of the draft. Not only does Jackson bring some juice off the edge with his 6-4 frame and 4.69 speed, but more importantly, he’s someone who will absolutely knock blockers and ball carriers back with the power he displays.

It’s obvious the Rams want hard-nosed, set-the-tone defenders, moving away from having a reputation of being more of a finesse franchise that wins with scheme and speed.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic quoted one coach as saying Jackson is a “knock-your-face-off run defender and like a disruptive caveman as a pass rusher,” which says a lot about the strength and motor Jackson plays with on the edge.

Brennan Jackson off the right edge being insubordinate & churlish to a tight end and taking up 3 blockers pic.twitter.com/Sjm2cKg5Sc — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) April 25, 2024

He won’t be a Day 1 starter for the Rams and he may never be a full-time player for them, but he’s a perfect rotational piece at outside linebacker, especially with all the versatility Los Angeles has up front thanks to Verse’s position flexibility, as well as that of Michael Hoecht’s.

Here’s what Dane Brugler of The Athletic wrote about Jackson in his draft guide.

Though he doesn’t rush with desired flexibility, Jackson is fast and physical with the active hands and strike power to keep blockers on their toes. His pursuit to the football is dogged, but pad-level issues hurt his reliability versus the run. Overall, Jackson’s body tightness and lack of balance will follow him to the NFL, but so will his urgent attacking skills and relentless motor. He projects as a rotational edge defender for a scheme that can turn him loose.

With Chris Shula taking over as the defensive coordinator in Los Angeles, he wants to establish a culture on defense that emphasizes a relentless pursuit to the football and a mentality of never giving up on a play.

It’s hard not to like this selection of Jackson, even if it is at a position the Rams addressed with their first pick.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire