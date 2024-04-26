Instant analysis: Quick thoughts on edge rusher Chop Robinson, the Miami Dolphins’ first-round pick in 2024 NFL draft

Quick thoughts from South Florida Sun Sentinel staffers on the Miami Dolphins‘ selection of edge rusher Chop Robinson in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Chris Perkins, Dolphins Columnist

I like the selection of an edge rusher. This is a solid pick, but unspectacular. Chop Robinson is regarded as someone with a quick first step but his immediate impact remains a question. Still, Miami needed an edge rusher and it got one. No argument here.

David Furones, Dolphins Writer

Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel has said edge defender is his favorite position — a bit of a shocking admission for the offensive whiz. But it proved true as the Dolphins went edge rusher first in the opening round in Chop Robinson, even as they have outside linebackers Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb under contract but both rehabbing from serious injuries. Miami could’ve easily gone offensive line or selected the first cornerback in the draft, but even with the draft’s top three edge rushers — Laitau Latu, Dallas Turner and Jared Verse — taken, the Dolphins took the fourth player at that position.

Steve Svekis, Sports Senior Content Editor

The Dolphins desperately needed a pass-rush addition with neither Jaelan Phillips (ruptured Achilles on Nov. 24) nor Bradley Chubb (torn ACL on New Year’s Eve) likely to be at 100 percent until late in the season, if at all in 2024, and the team having lost Andrew Van Ginkel in free agency. This was the Dolphins’ most glaring hole, and it was addressed.