Instant Analysis: Poona Ford is a problem and other takeaways in Seahawks loss to Vikings

The Seattle Seahawks (1-1) fell to the Minnesota Vikings (2-0), 25-19, in Week 2 of the preseason from U.S. Bank Stadium. Russell Wilson made his preseason debut and played for two productive series. Seattle's starting defense also played the entire first quarter with mostly positive results.

Here are three quick takeaways from what transpired Sunday night.

1. Poona the problem

Poona Ford was the Seahawks MVP against Minnesota. The second-year defensive tackle had three total tackles, including one for loss. He wrecked the Vikings offensive line at the point of attack on several occasions. Ford's signature play of the game was his tackle for loss against Vikings running back Alexander Mattison.

Ford stood Mattison up behind the line of scrimmage and appeared to force a fumble as he threw the running back to the ground. However, the refs ruled that Mattison's forward progress was stopped and blew the play dead, negating a takeaway that would have given Seattle the ball inside Minnesota's 5-yard line. The play was impressive nonetheless.

NFL Network's Peter Schrager called Ford his "winner of the night." The Seahawks will need Ford to be a force this season, especially in Jarran Reed's absence for the first six games. He's one of the defense's biggest x-factors.

2. Wilson impressive in brief showing

The Seahawks starting offense only put up three points, but the two drives accumulated a combined 116 yards. Wilson completed 6-of-9 pass attempts for 82 yards and ran the ball twice for nine yards. Chris Carson posted 25 yards on five carries for a healthy 5-yard average. Tyler Lockett caught 3-of-4 targets for 27 yards.

Most of Wilson's damage through the air came off of play action. Brian Schottenheimer did a nice job getting the entire offense into a nice rhythm as there were several receivers schemed wide open. There were things to improve upon, sure, but the starting offense showed all you could ask for all things considered.

3. Lynch's poor play, potential injury adds layer to backup QB battle

Geno Smith (knee) didn't play on Sunday which meant it was the Paxton Lynch show following Wilson's exit from the game. Lynch completed just 6-of-15 pass attempts for 67 yards. To make matters worse for the quarterback, Lynch took a vicious shot to the head from Vikings cornerback Holton Hill.

Hill was ejected for the hit, and Lynch was replaced by J.T. Barrett. A concussion or any other injury would keep Lynch out just as Smith is getting back to full strength. It's an unfortunate series of events for Lynch given how well he played against the Denver Broncos in the preseason opener.

Odds and ends:

- Rashaad Penny was entirely ineffective, losing two yards on six carries. He also caught 2-of-3 targets for 10 yards.

- Jaron Brown led the Seahawks with two receptions for 52 yards.

- Travis Homer made his preseason debut and ran for 16 yards on four carries.

- Marquise Blair was carted to the locker room with what was later reported as a back injury. That could be a significant development for the Seahawks secondary.

