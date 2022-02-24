Instant Analysis: Point guards heat up, Tigers beat Ole Miss 77-64

As they have every time this season, Auburn rebounded from a loss with a win.

No. 4 Auburn (24-3, 13-2 SEC) beat Ole Miss 77-64 in Auburn Arena Wednesday night to complete the season sweep.

Auburn had a double-digit lead most of the half but came out cold to start the second half and saw the lead fall to 3 points.

Two Zep Jasper 3-pointers and great defense soon had Auburn back up by double-digits and Ole Miss was unable to get it any closer.

Auburn’s point guards were a major reason for Auburn’s big win, Jasper and Wendell Green Jr. combined for 29 points and went 7-of-13 from 3-point range. Here are some takeaways from Auburn’s 25th win of the season.

Auburn comes out hot

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Auburn has been struggling offensively at the start of their games lately. The Tigers have averaged only 15.8 points in the first 10 minutes of their games. This has led to several first-half deficits that they have had to overcome.

They made sure that wouldn’t be necessary against Ole Miss, scoring 20 points and leading the Rebels 20-13 at the 10-minute mark.

One of the main reasons for this improvement was Wendell Green Jr. Auburn’s sixth man made his first three 3-pointers. He made just two three-pointers in the last two games and Auburn needs him to break out of his slump.

Another factor to Auburn’s good start was their defense, which they have played all season long. Ole Miss made just one of their first seven shots. The defense has always been there at the start of games, if Auburn can get back to their strong starts offensively then they will significantly cut down on their early deficits.

But cools off to start second half

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Auburn’s offense looked much better at the opening of the first half but struggled at the start of the second half. Auburn led 43-31 at the half but came out cold after the break and that lead was quickly cut to three.

The Tigers missed their first five shots of the half and committed three turnovers. This set up a 9-0 run by Ole Miss and the game quickly went from potential blowout to back-and-forth.

Story continues

Auburn’s frontcourt was able to stop the bleeding. Smith made two free throws to make it 45-40 and Kessler had back-to-back dunks to push the lead to 49-43 with 14:30 left to play.

Following a massive Devan Cambridge dunk, and two Ole Miss turnovers, Smith made another turnaround jumper to put Auburn up 53-43 with 12:46 to play.

This was the last major threat Ole Miss mustered as Auburn held onto a double-digit lead for the rest of the game.

Smith struggled shooting the ball, making 33% of his shots but his impact was still huge, he made five assists and grabbed nine rebounds. His ability to impact the way in multiple ways offensively as well as play high-level defense is why he is one of the best players in the country.

Zep jasper's big game

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Bruce Pearl and Auburn’s coaching staff did not recruit Jasper for his offensive shooting, but they will certainly take it. Auburn’s point guard had his best offensive game of the season, scoring 15 points on 4-of-5 shooting from deep. He was averaging 4.5 points per game and his previous season-high was 13, which he scored against South Carolina and USF.

Jasper is typically Auburn’s best perimeter defender who excels at getting the offense in rhythm and protecting the ball. Because of this, Jasper does not need to score to be an effective player, anything he adds is a bonus.

If he can provide some extra offense, it could unlock another level to Auburn’s offense and take some of the pressure off Wendell Green Jr. and Smith.

Wendell Green is back

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Green has struggled lately for Auburn, but he had a major bounce-back game against Ole Miss.

Green finished with 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists. He had scored just 19 points in Auburn’s last three games and made just three assists.

He did his best work in the first half, scoring 11 points, grabbing four rebounds, and making three assists.

Auburn’s sixth man has been struggling from deep lately, making just 2-of-11 from beyond the arc over the past two games. If he can get back on track from three-point range it will go a long way in solving Auburn’s recent struggles from deep.

Just as important as his offensive production, he did a great job protecting the ball, committing just one turnover.

Green is capable of taking over a game with his instant offense and Auburn will need him to play well to accomplish their goals in the postseason. This game may have been an important step towards getting Green back on track.

Walker Kessler makes history

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

It was only a matter of time at this point, but Kessler is officially Auburn’s single-season block leader with 131 on the season. He passed Kyle Davis, who had 126 blocks during the 2002-03 season.

Fittingly Kessler did so in dominant fashion, blocking eight shots to go with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Kessler is the best shot-blocker in the country and is a major reason that Auburn has one of the best defenses in the country.

1

1