Instant analysis: Placing do-everything 49ers 6th-round pick OL Jarrett Kingston

The 49ers near the end of Round 6 of the draft made another addition to their offensive line. With the 215th overall pick San Francisco brought in USC offensive lineman Jarrett Kingston. During six college seasons Kingston was a jack of all trades, master of none type of player. That experience at so many spots had to be a key selling point for San Francisco as they aim to add some quality depth along their offensive line. Whether Jackson will be able to play in the NFL remains to be seen, but his athleticism should allow him to at least be competitive in the quest to eventually earn a roster spot. Chances are his first season is spent as a practice squad player where the 49ers hone his skill set at one position. His frame at 6-4, 308 pounds with 32-inch arms says he’ll be a guard in the NFL unless San Francisco wants to try playing him at center — the lone position he didn’t play in college. If Kingston winds up being a quality, versatile offensive lineman he could become a viable backup for a 49ers club that doesn’t have a ton of depth up front.

