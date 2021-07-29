Instant analysis of the Philadelphia Eagles agreeing to a deal with Obi Melifonwu

The Eagles added more depth and athleticism to their secondary on Thursday when the team agreed to a deal with Obi Melifonwu, per his agent, Sean Stellato.

The former Raiders draft pick worked out with the Eagles in May during rookie minicamp.

Broken promises

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - AUGUST 08: Jesse James #83 of the Detroit Lions is tackled by Obi Melifonwu #22 of the New England Patriots after a first quarter catch during a preseason game at Ford Field on August 08, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Melinfonwu entered the NFL drawing comparison to some of the NFL's most physically imposing safeties, but the production never matched the measurements.

Another hybrid defender for Jonathan Gannon

If Melifonwu can regain his form, the Eagles could have a stellar athlete on their hands. Jonathan Gannon plans to employ a hybrid scheme, and the 6-foot-4, 224 pound defensive back could see time at safety, in the box, at linebacker in a similar mode of JaCoby Stevens or Davion Taylor. The Colts have developed a reputation for having linebackers and defenders that can fly to the ball. Philadelphia is copying the model.

Possible camp body

CARSON, CA - OCTOBER 07: Defensive back Obi Melifonwu #20 of the Oakland Raiders looks to tackle wide receiver Mike Williams #81 of the Los Angeles Chargers in the third quarter at StubHub Center on October 7, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The Eagles are thin in the secondary with Rodney McLeod on the PUP, Shakial Taylor and Nate Meadors are also dealing with injuries.

