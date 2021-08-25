Instant analysis: Patriots trade Sony Michel to Rams

Sony Michel seemed like a key building block for the New England Patriots when they drafted him in the first round in 2018. And yet Bill Belichick agreed to trade the running back for a pair of late-round draft picks on Wednesday.

The Patriots have agreed to trade Michel for a fifth- and sixth-round pick. The conditions of the trade state, however, that if the Rams get a compensatory fourth-rounder (from John Johnson), the Patriots will get that pick, rather than the package of picks, per the Athletic’s Jordan Rodrique.

Michel helped carry the Patriots to a Super Bowl win in 2018 when his playoff production was highly impressive (71 carries, 336 yards, 7 TDs). The rest of his career has been plagued with injuries and mediocrity. It wasn’t until the end of last season — when he was more of a change-of-pace back — when he finally looked like the same explosive player he was in college.

What it means for the Patriots

Michel looked like a good second option to split carries with Damien Harris on the early downs for 2021. James White would work on third downs. Apparently, that didn't quite bring enough value for New England, which boasts a wildly deep running back group. Rookie Rhamondre Stevenson has been hugely impressive during preseason with 25 carries, 193 yards and four touchdowns. It's likely he becomes the team's red-zone running back, with his size, speed and decisive running. He will remind fans of LeGarrette Blount. J.J. Taylor, meanwhile, is something of a Dion Lewis clone. Though Taylor is smaller, he's got power and versatility to contribute in a number of ways, including on special teams. And then there's Brandon Bolden, a special teams contributor who has, at times, been effective on offense. Ultimately, the Patriots felt one of their running backs was expendable. Michel was the odd man out. Or, he was simply the back the Rams wanted most.

What it means for the Rams

The Rams were simply too thin to go with what they had a running back. L.A. lost running back Cam Akers to a season-ending injury. Darrell Henderson then suffered an injury this week. And though Henderson's timeline for recovery is unknown, Michel's presence will help shore up the Rams rushing attack. Michel can be the lead back, if Henderson is hurt, but Michel will likely serve in a committee. With his injury history, the Rams would be smart to keep Michel's workload under control.

What it says about Bill Belichick's recent drafting

The Patriots traded Michel, and might trade N'Keal Harry, the 2019 first-round pick. It's definitely a stunning turn of events for the Patriots coach and general manager who has, for years, been one of the shrewdest minds at evaluating talent in the NFL. But running backs are tricky to add for big assets, whether it's a big contract or a high draft pick. They are very replaceable, and teams can often find starting-caliber options in later rounds of the draft, not unlike what the Patriots did when they picked Harris in the third round. He'll be their top option in the offense in 2021.

Looking at the fantasy football impact

This move is good for every player involved except Henderson. He loses some value. Otherwise, Michel is like to see a higher volume of touches -- and I wonder if he won't get more receptions in the passing game. New England's system is notoriously challenging for pass-catchers, but perhaps Rams coach Sean McVay can make Michel more comfortable. Michel should see his ADP (171st overall) leap significantly. In New England, Harris is the biggest beneficiary. But I'm not sure how much better he'll be. He's still set to split time with White and Stevenson. Taylor may even get a few touches per game. And if quarterback Cam Newton is the starter, he should get carries, particularly at the goal line where he's one of the most efficient runners in the NFL (at any position).

