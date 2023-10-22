Instant analysis: Patriots stun Bills in shocking 29-25 win at Gillette Stadium

The streaks are over.

That includes the Buffalo Bills’ four-game winning streak against the New England Patriots in head-to-head games, along with the Patriots’ three-game losing streak over the last three weeks.

With their backs against the wall, the Patriots answered the call on both sides of the ball on Sunday to come from behind and knock off the rival Bills in dramatic fashion.

The New England defense played well up until the fourth quarter, when they gave up two touchdowns and nearly let quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills back in it. But surprisingly, Mac Jones outplayed Allen on the other end after going 25-of-30 throwing for 272 yards and two touchdowns.

The offensive efficiency, minus a turnover from wide receiver Kendrick Bourne in the second half, was the story of the game. They didn’t turn the ball over and made plays when they really needed them to put the game away.

Rookie wide receiver Demario Douglas had his coming-out party in this game, and the offense also got a big lift from Bourne and running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

On the defensive side of the ball, the unit did a great job of not only blanketing Bills’ star wideout Stefon Diggs, but they also made things tough on Allen’s second and third reads. The combination of J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones and Myles Bryant came up big in this game.

If anything, the win gives the Patriots a new lease on life after weeks of hearing talk of the sky falling. Perhaps this game will change the team’s approach to the trade deadline on October 31.

They’ll face another tough opponent in the Miami Dolphins next week. A win in that game could pump the brakes on a potential fire sale and force the Patriots to continue going all in on the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire