Instant analysis: Patriots shut out with Mac Jones benched vs Chargers

There was no Mac Jones on the field for the New England Patriots on Sunday. Yet, it was an ugly, messy and just flat-out disappointing showing for the Patriots, who started Bailey Zappe at quarterback for the first time this season.

Look, Zappe wasn’t great under center for most of the game. He missed some throws and failed to put together a scoring drive. But this loss also isn’t on the second-year quarterback, who seemed to come alive a bit in the second half.

Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack wreaked havoc on the Patriots’ offensive line throughout the game. Mike Onwenu was especially blown up on multiple plays by the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year. It led to Zappe being sacked five times in a game where the Patriots offense could never get anything going.

Losing running back Rhamondre Stevenson in the first quarter to an ankle injury didn’t help matters, either.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Patriots once again played lights out for a third straight week. They held a top-10 Chargers offense to six points, while also making quarterback Justin Herbert look mortal. The veteran signal-caller finished the game going 22-of-37 for 212 passing yards and no touchdowns.

There are no moral victories for the 2-10 Patriots at this point. It’s all about getting to the end of the season and seeing what happens in the offseason. But they’ve still got some tough competition ahead with the Pittsburgh Steelers next up on the schedule.

If they thought dealing with Mack was hard, just wait until the offensive line faces T.J. Watt and the Steelers’ suffocating defense. It could be another long day for Zappe and company.

