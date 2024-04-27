Instant analysis of Patriots selecting WR Javon Baker with No. 110 pick

The goal was for the New England Patriots to weaponize the offense through the 2024 NFL draft. At least on paper, they’ve managed to do exactly that with the team drafting UCF wide receiver Javon Baker in the fourth round, a day after taking Washington wideout Ja’Lynn Polk in the second.

Baker doesn’t boast high-end straight-line speed, which is clear from his 4.54 40-yard dash time. But he is deceptively quick and has a knack for getting behind defenses.

He spent his first two seasons playing under legendary coach Nick Saban at the University of Alabama, but then he took his talents to UCF, where he had a career-season in 2023.

He was the big-play receiver for the Knights, averaging 21.9 yards per reception for 1,139 yards and seven touchdowns. In college, he was particularly dangerous at the top of his routes, where he’d often get a step on defensive backs to separate and make a play.

That last line is probably music to the ears of Patriots fans forced to watch the team succumb to sticky defenders on a weekly basis last season.

Not only was Baker dangerous down the field, but he also proved useful in the screen game. Quite simply, he’s a really good player with the ball in his hands.

It wouldn’t be a stretch to say he’s a plug-and-play kind of player that can help the Patriots’ rebuilding offense right out of the gates.

