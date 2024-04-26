Instant analysis of Patriots selecting Drake Maye with No. 3 pick

The pick is in for the New England Patriots in the 2024 NFL draft, and it’s North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye.

I am ecstatic as an evaluator and a Patriots fan. Drake Maye is the best quarterback in this class for me by a very slim margin, but he has the makings to be a top-10 quarterback in the NFL for years to come.

After the Patriots brass teased with trade downs all week, the board fell their way, and they were able to grab their guy.

Maye isn’t perfect, and he needs to work on some things. But his arm talent, poise, toughness, leadership and athleticism is aligned with some of the game’s elite.

The Patriots could look to start him right away, or they might be hoping he will be ready to go at mid-season, which is my guess. In the meantime, Jacoby Brissett will likely be the starter, mentor and eventual backup to Maye.

Maye aligns well with the Alex Van Pelt offense, but that offense will need a lot more pieces before it can get clicking at a high level.

The Patriots, as of now, are on the board again on Friday at pick No. 34, where they will likely target either a receiver or offensive tackle to join their new franchise quarterback.

