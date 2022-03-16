Instant analysis of Patriots agreeing to terms with CB Terrance Mitchell

The New England Patriots may not have found their top cornerback for 2022, but they’ve certainly added a playable option in Terrance Mitchell — and for a small sum. The Patriots and Mitchell agreed to terms on a one-year deal worth $3 million, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Mitchell worked as the Texans’ CB2 behind Desmond King, who was also pending free agent but re-signed with the Houston this week. New England might just use Mitchell as a depth option at corner. At least, that’s what the contract indicates: he’s not a shoo-in to start.

But why Mitchell? The Patriots could have signed a number of serviceable options for a similar price. Artie Burns, for example, agreed to terms on a deal for $2 million just a few minutes after Mitchell.

It’s likely that Mitchell won over Patriots executive Eliot Wolf, who has taken on an increased role with the departures of Nick Caserio and Dave Ziegler. Mitchell had a connection with Wolf in Cleveland. That’s where Mitchell first emerged as a starter and a pleasant surprise, particularly in 2020. It’s likely that body of work — when combined with Mitchell’s season in Houston — drew New England to their cornerback.

Terrance Mitchell played almost completely on the outside for the Texans in 2021 (736 outside, 19 slot), per @pff. His coverage stats from last year are as follows: 44/70 (62.9%)

12.4 yard per catch

107 YAC

5 TDs

1 INT

7 PBUs

2 penalties for 0 yards — Henry Coffey McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) March 16, 2022

There’s plenty offseason left, so the Patriots may have plans to add another cornerback in the draft and free agency. But considering how shallow the Patriots are currently at the position, Mitchell has a clear path to starting on the perimeter — for now alongside Jalen Mills.

Mills was, when the Patriots first signed him, working at safety in Philly. There’s a chance the Patriots want to move him back to that position. So it will be interesting: if New England can find a true CB1, then might Mitchell be CB2 and Mills spend more snaps at safety?

New England’s coming moves might tell us more about the composition of the secondary for 2022.

