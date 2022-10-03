Instant analysis of Patriots’ 27-24 overtime loss to Packers

The New England Patriots went into Lambeau Field with Brian Hoyer as their starting quarterback and ended with Bailey Zappe starting for a team that nearly stunned the Green Bay Packers on the frozen tundra.

This was a masterpiece from Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

His defense gave Aaron Rodgers fits throughout the game. The future Hall of Famer went 21-of-35 passing for 251 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Granted, the Patriots weren’t able to rack up a high sack total, but they were able to knock Rodgers around and keep him on his heels for the most part. They even got him to cough up a pick-six to rookie cornerback Jack Jones.

Zappe, the rookie fourth-round draft pick out of Western Kentucky, got the nod for his NFL debut after backup quarterback Brian Hoyer left the game with a head injury.

The team was already playing without their starter, Mac Jones, with Zappe serving as their Plan C option against the Packers. It was a tough spot for any young quarterback to be in considering he got thrown into the fire against an aggressive Packers defense that was notorious for putting heat on opposing quarterbacks.

And they didn’t hold back against Zappe, who was sacked three times and constantly rushed in the pocket. However, he did a great job of protecting the football with the Patriots leaning on the capable legs of running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson.

But it wasn’t enough to overcome Rodgers and company, who sealed the deal with a game-winning drive in overtime off the leg of veteran kicker Mason Crosby.

There are definitely moral victories to take away from the loss for the Patriots, but there’s also the reality that they’re now a 1-3 team with a mountain to climb. The worst part is they might have to continue climbing without Jones or maybe even Hoyer, depending on the severity of his head injury.

It really might be Zappe time in New England.

