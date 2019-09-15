Instant analysis: Oregon trounces Montana in final non-conference game

On a perfect 70 degree early fall night, the Oregon Ducks won their final non-conference game vs. Montana in front of rowdy 49,098 fans in Autzen Stadium. The dominating win extends Oregon's streak of consecutive wins over non-conference opponents at home to 25, a stretch that dates back to 2008.

The victory also improves the Ducks' record to 8-1 at home under Coach Mario Cristobal.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

1. Hello, Herbert!

After an underwhelming start last Saturday, quarterback Justin Herbert was dialed in from the first play and didn't take his foot off the gas. The senior began the game a perfect 10-for-10 for 113 yards and two touchdowns.

He slung the ball up and down the field and made impressive heads up plays, spreading the wealth to nine different receivers.

Herbert Highlight: With one minute left in the first half, Herbert lead the Ducks on a five-play 67-yard touchdown drive. With 10 seconds left to play, Herbert scrambled out of two sacks to whip the ball to the back of the end zone, finding Johnny Johnson III to extend the Ducks' lead to 21-0. The touchdown was Johnson III's first of the season.

Oh by the way, Herbert extended his nation-leading streak of 31 consecutive games with a touchdown pass. He also became the only quarterback in Oregon history to throw five touchdown passes in back-to-back games.

Jacob Breeland is the new Dillon Mitchell?

One of the biggest questions entering the 2019 football season is which Duck would become Herbert's go-to receiver with the departure of Dillon Mitchell to the NFL? Coming off his first 100-yard receiving game, tight end Jacob Breeland stared again vs. Montana and is looking the part.

Story continues

The 6-foot-5 250-pound senior was the first Duck to find the end zone on a perfectly placed 5-yard touchdown pass from Herbert on the opening drive. Breeland scored again on a 16-yard pass in the second quarter.

Breeland has scored three touchdowns in Oregon's first three games. Keep in mind, the most touchdowns scored by a Duck tight end in one season is eight.

Mase Funa is the real deal

Oregon's defense constantly pestered Montana quarterback Dalton Sneed. UO's defense allowed only eight rushing yards, which is the fewest since vs. Cal in 2017. True freshman Mase Funa, playing the STUD position, made a big impression early. After earning his first career start, Funa got a sack to end Montana's opening drive. He had two sacks in the first half.

The highest ranked linebacker recruit in school history, Funa is already making an impact and providing highlights for Oregon. The Mater Dei High School alum entered the game as the only freshman to have two sacks in a game this season and leading the Pac-12 Conference in tackles for loss.

But what about all the injuries? More to come including videos and articles with quotes from Cristobal and Ducks players throughout the night.

Instant analysis: Oregon trounces Montana in final non-conference game originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest