Instant Analysis: Oregon State sneaks out a win vs. Arizona State

The Oregon State Beavers (5-5, 4-3 Pac-12) have won a conference home game for the first time since the 2016 Civil War. On Senior Day against Arizona State (5-5, 2-5 Pac-12), the Beavers defeated the Sun Devils 35-34.

Here are some takeaways from the game:

Luton, the offense, finally put it together at home

In Jake Luton's final game at Reser Stadium, he finally came away with a win against a conference opponent. The offense used intermediate passes of over 15 yards to stretch the defense so Jermar Jefferson and Artavis Pierce had more room to run. In the second quarter, the Luton to Hodgins connection moved up alone in second place for touchdown connections between quarterback and receiver in school history. However, it wasn't all pretty as the Beavers' offense lost their first fumble of the season in the third quarter. Going into the game, the Beavers' offense had struggled at home this season but put it all together just in time for Senior Day.

Defense played well enough

Despite a point total of 34, the Beavers defense played better than that number indicates. Given how well their offense was playing, the defense needed to just slow down the Sun Devils enough to give their offense more opportunities. One of the highlights of the night happened on the last play of the first half when Hamilcar Rashed Jr set the Oregon State record of 13.0 sacks in a single season. The Beavers also forced a fumble deep in Arizona State territory early in the second half which led to a double digit lead. Every possession mattered today and the Beavers defense got just enough stops to pull out the win, including a 2-point conversion stop that would have given ASU the lead with 1:40 to play.

Poor return coverage

While the Beavers defense has played well, special teams have not done them any favors. In the first half alone, the Sun Devils had 95 kickoff return yards and 77 punt return yards, including a 63 yard return for a touchdown by Brandon Aiyuk in the second quarter to tie the game at 21. Many of the returns would have been even larger if not for David Morris who made potential-touchdown saving tackles. The Beavers' lackluster return coverage has already blown a game this season when they gave up a large return against Stanford in Oregon State's conference opener to set up a game winning field goal.

