Instant Analysis: Oregon rings in new year with Rose Bowl victory over Wisconsin

PASADENA- In the 106th Rose Bowl on a clear 66-degree Southern California day, the No. 6 Oregon Ducks (12-2) beat No. 8 Wisconsin (10-4) to the delight of 90,462 spirited fans at Rose Bowl Stadium. The 2019 season finale sent off the seniors with the biggest win in their Duck careers.

The 28-27 victory secures Oregon's fifth 12-win campaign, making Mario Cristobal the third head coach in Oregon history to accomplish that feat. It's Oregon's third straight Rose Bowl win in this decade: The Ducks beat Florida State 59-20 in the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs on Jan. 1, 2015 and Wisconsin 45-38 on Jan. 2, 2012.

After filling a top-20 recruiting class in the early signing period and winning the Pac-12 Conference title, this victory acts as a springboard into College Football Playoff relevancy next season.

Here are the top three takeaways from the contest.

1. Electric beginning

Quarterback Justin Herbert executed a balanced game plan and the Ducks beautifully marched down the field to strike first. The 75-yard, 12-play touchdown drive featured a couple striking catches from freshman receiver Mycah Pittman and junior tight end Hunter Kampmoyer. Capping the drive, Herbert kept the ball for a 4-yard touchdown run, only his second of the season.



Then a bad 30 seconds for the Ducks... Wisconsin returned the kickoff 95-yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 7. It was the first kickoff return for a touchdown allowed by the Ducks since Sept. 30, 2006, against Arizona State. Following the big gain, Herbert threw an interception that turned into a Badgers field goal to make it 10-7, Wisconsin.

2. Inspired defense leads to points

After that well-scripted first drive, Oregon was forced to punt three straight times.

Oregon's inspired defense came up big, forcing back-to-back Wisconsin turnovers. Troy Dye stripped the ball from Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor, the best running back in the nation, and Deommodore Lenoir recovered the ball inside the 40. What could have been a turning point for Oregon netted zero points from the Duck offense.

However, the defense forced another turnover in Wisconsin territory, this time a Thomas Graham Jr. interception. Oregon capitalized with a touchdown from another Herbert rushing touchdown, his second of the game, to take a 14-10 lead. In the fourth quarter, the offense took advantage of Wisconsin fumble with a 30-yard touchdown run for Herbert to take a 28-27 lead.

It was not only Herbert's first career game with three rushing touchdowns, but he also became the first quarterback to have three rushing touchdowns in the Rose Bowl since Vince Young in 2006.

Oregon's defense held Taylor to 52 rushing yards on 11 attempts in the 1st half. In his 3 seasons as a Badger, Taylor has been held to 100 rushing yards only eight times, reaching 200 rushing yards 12 times.

3. Underrated Brady Breeze

Brady Breeze's middle name may be, "momentum changer". Oregon scored again in the third quarter after the Badgers fumbled a punt and the junior safety Breeze housed it to take back a 21-17 lead. The redshirt junior also forced a fumble with 7:51 remaining in the fourth quarter that would be recovered by Oregon's Bryson Young. The turnover led to a Herbert rushing touchdown to take a 28-27 lead. Breeze saved the Ducks, providing drive saving tackles, multiple times on deep passes.

Fun fact, Breeze's uncle, Chad Cota, started at safety for Oregon's Gang Green defense in the 1995 Rose Bowl.

In a great New Year's Day showdown, the Ducks ultimately took advantage of key Wisconsin turnovers to leave the Rose Bowl with the program's largest victory since 2015.

